All Streamys 2021 nominees: Addison Rae, Mr Beast, NICKMERCS & more

The 11th annual Streamy Awards are set to take place in December 2021. Here are the nominees for each category, including top online personalities and A-List celebrities.
The Streamy Awards celebrate the best content creators each year, across TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. We’ve seen TikTok stars become bonafide celebrities in their own right, and many top actors, sports stars, and more take to creating content online.
But who’s done it best throughout 2021? Here are the biggest nominations for the Streamy Awards this year.
Overall Awards
Creator of the Year
- Addison Rae
- Alexa Rivera
- Avani Gregg
- Bella Poarch
- Brent Rivera
- Charli D’Amelio
- Dixie D’Amelio
- Dream
- Emma Chamberlain
- MrBeast
Show of the Year
- 30 Days With: Bretman Rock • Bretman Rock
- Binging With Babish • Babish Culinary Universe
- Captain Disillusion
- Could You Survive The Movies? • Vsauce3
- Dark History
- Good Mythical Morning
- Nikita Unfiltered • Nikita Dragun
- Ryan’s World
- UNHhhh • WOWPresents
- Verzuz
International
- Anasala | أنس و أصالة (United Arab Emirates)
- Enaldinho (Brazil)
- Mikecrack (Spain)
- Mythpat (India)
- Tokai OnAir | 東海オンエア (Japan)
Short Form
- 8illy
- Bella Poarch
- the cheeky boyos
- Jake Fellman
- Matt Taylor
Individual Awards
Breakout Creator
- Bella Poarch
- Karl Jacobs
- Quenlin Blackwell
- Stokes Twins
- Tinx
Collaboration
- Harry Mack and Marcus Veltri – Pianist & Freestyle Rapper BLOW MINDS on Omegle ft. Marcus Veltri
- Markiplier and CrankGameplays – Unus Annus
- Ryan’s World, NASA, JAXA – Ryan Makes A Video Call With The Space Station
- Zach Campbell and Lil Nas X – Lil Nas X “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” REACTION WITH LIL NAS X!!
- ZHC and MrBeast – I Surprised MrBeast With A Custom House!
Crossover
- Bill Gates
- Hailey Rhode Bieber
- Nick Jonas
- Ryan Reynolds
- Will Smith
First Person
- Airrack
- Emma Chamberlain
- LARRAY
- Nicole Tv
- Yes Theory
Indie Series
- The Blues • DeStorm Power
- Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg
- I spent a day with • Anthony Padilla
- Pls, Disinfect: The Visual EP • Tré Melvin
- Sidetalk NYC
Livestreamer
- auronplay
- GeorgeNotFound
- NICKMERCS
- shroud
- Valkyrae
- Show Awards
Live Show
- #FAZE5 Challenge • FaZe Clan
- $300,000 Influencer Trivia Tournament! • MrBeast
- David Blaine Ascension • David Blaine
- Omegle Bars • Harry Mack
- Verzuz
Podcast
- Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
- Call Her Daddy
- Dark History
- Impaulsive
- On Purpose With Jay Shetty
Scripted Series
- The Confession Game • DeStorm Power
- Could You Survive The Movies? • Vsauce3
- Mortal Glitch • enchufetv
- True Facts • zefrank1
- Two Sides: Unfaithful
Unscripted Series
- 30 Days With: Bretman Rock • Bretman Rock
- Good Mythical Morning
- Nikita Unfiltered • Nikita Dragun
- Odd One Out • Jubilee
- UNHhhh • WOWPresents
Subject Awards
Animated
- Haminations
- Jaiden Animations
- Ketnipz
- The Land Of Boggs
- TootyMcNooty
Beauty
- Bailey Sarian
- Brad Mondo
- Hyram
- MissDarcei
- NikkieTutorials
Comedy
- CalebCity
- Gus Johnson
- Jack Pop
- LeendaDong
- Please Don’t Destroy
Commentary
- ContraPoints
- Danny Gonzalez
- Drew Gooden
- Jarvis Johnson
- Lindsay Ellis
Dance
- Aust & Mar
- JABBAWOCKEEZ
- Kelli Erdmann
- Kyle Hanagami
- Matt Steffanina
Documentary
- Brut. Docs
- COMING CLEAN ABOUT EVERYTHING • Jeff Wittek
- DIGGING A SECRET TUNNEL • Colin Furze
- EvanMCGaming
- Life in a Day 2020
Fashion & Style
- Chriselle Lim
- Gunnar Deatherage
- HauteLeMode
- Loïc Prigent
- Wisdom Kaye
Food
- Alexis Nikole
- Babish Culinary Universe
- Cooking With Lynja
- Joshua Weissman
- Nick DiGiovanni
Gaming
- Aphmau
- Dream
- Markiplier
- MrBeast Gaming
- PrestonPlayz
Health & Wellness
- Austen Alexander
- Chloe Ting
- Doctor Mike
- Linda Sun
- Yoga With Adriene
Kids & Family
- The LaBrant Fam
- Ninja Kidz TV
- Ryan’s World
- The Shluv Family
- Team2Moms
Learning & Education
- Captain Disillusion
- Map Men
- onlyjayus
- Tom Scott
- Veritasium
Lifestyle
- Addison Rae
- Alexa Rivera
- AMP
- Avani Gregg
- Brent Rivera
News
- Brian Tyler Cohen
- Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan
- HasanAbi
- The Philip DeFranco Show
- TheSyncUp
Science & Engineering
- Mark Rober
- Simone Giertz
- Stuff Made Here
- Unnecessary Inventions
- William Osman
Sports
- Deestroying
- Jomboy
- Nick Pro
- Sky & Ocean
- Sunisa Lee
Technology
- iJustine
- Linus Tech Tips
- Marques Brownlee
- Mrwhosetheboss
- Supercar Blondie
Be sure to check out the extended list of nominees on the official Streamy Awards website, and tune in on the as-yet announced date in December!
