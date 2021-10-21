 All Streamys 2021 nominees: Addison Rae, Mr Beast, NICKMERCS & more - Dexerto
All Streamys 2021 nominees: Addison Rae, Mr Beast, NICKMERCS & more

Published: 21/Oct/2021 14:13

by Jacob Hale
Streamy Awards

Streamy Awards

The 11th annual Streamy Awards are set to take place in December 2021. Here are the nominees for each category, including top online personalities and A-List celebrities.

The Streamy Awards celebrate the best content creators each year, across TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. We’ve seen TikTok stars become bonafide celebrities in their own right, and many top actors, sports stars, and more take to creating content online.

But who’s done it best throughout 2021? Here are the biggest nominations for the Streamy Awards this year.

Contents

Overall Awards

Creator of the Year

mr beast gives 9 year old a tesla
Instagram: MrBeast
Mr Beast is looking to go back-to-back as Creator of the Year at the Streamy Awards.
  • Addison Rae
  • Alexa Rivera
  • Avani Gregg
  • Bella Poarch
  • Brent Rivera
  • Charli D’Amelio
  • Dixie D’Amelio
  • Dream
  • Emma Chamberlain
  • MrBeast

Show of the Year

  • 30 Days With: Bretman Rock • Bretman Rock
  • Binging With Babish • Babish Culinary Universe
  • Captain Disillusion
  • Could You Survive The Movies? • Vsauce3
  • Dark History
  • Good Mythical Morning
  • Nikita Unfiltered • Nikita Dragun
  • Ryan’s World
  • UNHhhh • WOWPresents
  • Verzuz

International

  • Anasala | أنس و أصالة (United Arab Emirates)
  • Enaldinho (Brazil)
  • Mikecrack (Spain)
  • Mythpat (India)
  • Tokai OnAir | 東海オンエア (Japan)

Short Form

  • 8illy
  • Bella Poarch
  • the cheeky boyos
  • Jake Fellman
  • Matt Taylor

Individual Awards

Breakout Creator

Bella Poarch new single inferno
Instagram: bellapoarch
TikToker and breakout musical artist Bella Poarch will be hoping to win this one.
  • Bella Poarch
  • Karl Jacobs
  • Quenlin Blackwell
  • Stokes Twins
  • Tinx

Collaboration

  • Harry Mack and Marcus Veltri – Pianist & Freestyle Rapper BLOW MINDS on Omegle ft. Marcus Veltri
  • Markiplier and CrankGameplays – Unus Annus
  • Ryan’s World, NASA, JAXA – Ryan Makes A Video Call With The Space Station
  • Zach Campbell and Lil Nas X – Lil Nas X “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” REACTION WITH LIL NAS X!!
  • ZHC and MrBeast – I Surprised MrBeast With A Custom House!

Crossover

  • Bill Gates
  • Hailey Rhode Bieber
  • Nick Jonas
  • Ryan Reynolds
  • Will Smith

First Person

  • Airrack
  • Emma Chamberlain
  • LARRAY
  • Nicole Tv
  • Yes Theory

Indie Series

  • The Blues • DeStorm Power
  • Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg
  • I spent a day with • Anthony Padilla
  • Pls, Disinfect: The Visual EP • Tré Melvin
  • Sidetalk NYC

Livestreamer

NICKMERCS FaZe Clan Deal Team Gifts
FaZe Clan
Can NICKMERCS cap off a great year with a Streamy Award?
  • auronplay
  • GeorgeNotFound
  • NICKMERCS
  • shroud
  • Valkyrae
  • Show Awards

Live Show

  • #FAZE5 Challenge • FaZe Clan
  • $300,000 Influencer Trivia Tournament! • MrBeast
  • David Blaine Ascension • David Blaine
  • Omegle Bars • Harry Mack
  • Verzuz

Podcast

  • Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
  • Call Her Daddy
  • Dark History
  • Impaulsive
  • On Purpose With Jay Shetty

Scripted Series

  • The Confession Game • DeStorm Power
  • Could You Survive The Movies? • Vsauce3
  • Mortal Glitch • enchufetv
  • True Facts • zefrank1
  • Two Sides: Unfaithful

Unscripted Series

  • 30 Days With: Bretman Rock • Bretman Rock
  • Good Mythical Morning
  • Nikita Unfiltered • Nikita Dragun
  • Odd One Out • Jubilee
  • UNHhhh • WOWPresents

Subject Awards

Animated

  • Haminations
  • Jaiden Animations
  • Ketnipz
  • The Land Of Boggs
  • TootyMcNooty

Beauty

NikkieTutorials transgender reveal video
YouTube: NikkieTutorials
NikkieTutorials is one of the most well-known beauty YouTubers out there.
  • Bailey Sarian
  • Brad Mondo
  • Hyram
  • MissDarcei
  • NikkieTutorials

Comedy

  • CalebCity
  • Gus Johnson
  • Jack Pop
  • LeendaDong
  • Please Don’t Destroy

Commentary

  • ContraPoints
  • Danny Gonzalez
  • Drew Gooden
  • Jarvis Johnson
  • Lindsay Ellis

Dance

  • Aust & Mar
  • JABBAWOCKEEZ
  • Kelli Erdmann
  • Kyle Hanagami
  • Matt Steffanina

Documentary

  • Brut. Docs
  • COMING CLEAN ABOUT EVERYTHING • Jeff Wittek
  • DIGGING A SECRET TUNNEL • Colin Furze
  • EvanMCGaming
  • Life in a Day 2020

Fashion & Style

  • Chriselle Lim
  • Gunnar Deatherage
  • HauteLeMode
  • Loïc Prigent
  • Wisdom Kaye

Food

  • Alexis Nikole
  • Babish Culinary Universe
  • Cooking With Lynja
  • Joshua Weissman
  • Nick DiGiovanni

Gaming

YouTuber Dream
Dream YouTube
The ever-mysterious Dream continues to see success.
  • Aphmau
  • Dream
  • Markiplier
  • MrBeast Gaming
  • PrestonPlayz

Health & Wellness

  • Austen Alexander
  • Chloe Ting
  • Doctor Mike
  • Linda Sun
  • Yoga With Adriene

Kids & Family

  • The LaBrant Fam
  • Ninja Kidz TV
  • Ryan’s World
  • The Shluv Family
  • Team2Moms

Learning & Education

  • Captain Disillusion
  • Map Men
  • onlyjayus
  • Tom Scott
  • Veritasium

Lifestyle

  • Addison Rae
  • Alexa Rivera
  • AMP
  • Avani Gregg
  • Brent Rivera

News

  • Brian Tyler Cohen
  • Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan
  • HasanAbi
  • The Philip DeFranco Show
  • TheSyncUp

Science & Engineering

  • Mark Rober
  • Simone Giertz
  • Stuff Made Here
  • Unnecessary Inventions
  • William Osman

Sports

  • Deestroying
  • Jomboy
  • Nick Pro
  • Sky & Ocean
  • Sunisa Lee

Technology

  • iJustine
  • Linus Tech Tips
  • Marques Brownlee
  • Mrwhosetheboss
  • Supercar Blondie
A photo of a Streamy Award trophy on the red carpet.
Twitter: @streamys
The 2021 Streamy Awards nominees have been released.

Be sure to check out the extended list of nominees on the official Streamy Awards website, and tune in on the as-yet announced date in December!

