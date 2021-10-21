All Streamys 2021 nominees: Addison Rae, Mr Beast, NICKMERCS & more

The 11th annual Streamy Awards are set to take place in December 2021. Here are the nominees for each category, including top online personalities and A-List celebrities.

The Streamy Awards celebrate the best content creators each year, across TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. We’ve seen TikTok stars become bonafide celebrities in their own right, and many top actors, sports stars, and more take to creating content online.

But who’s done it best throughout 2021? Here are the biggest nominations for the Streamy Awards this year.

Contents

Overall Awards

Creator of the Year

Addison Rae

Alexa Rivera

Avani Gregg

Bella Poarch

Brent Rivera

Charli D’Amelio

Dixie D’Amelio

Dream

Emma Chamberlain

MrBeast

Show of the Year

30 Days With: Bretman Rock • Bretman Rock

Binging With Babish • Babish Culinary Universe

Captain Disillusion

Could You Survive The Movies? • Vsauce3

Dark History

Good Mythical Morning

Nikita Unfiltered • Nikita Dragun

Ryan’s World

UNHhhh • WOWPresents

Verzuz

International

Anasala | أنس و أصالة (United Arab Emirates)

Enaldinho (Brazil)

Mikecrack (Spain)

Mythpat (India)

Tokai OnAir | 東海オンエア (Japan)

Short Form

8illy

Bella Poarch

the cheeky boyos

Jake Fellman

Matt Taylor

Individual Awards

Breakout Creator

Bella Poarch

Karl Jacobs

Quenlin Blackwell

Stokes Twins

Tinx

Collaboration

Harry Mack and Marcus Veltri – Pianist & Freestyle Rapper BLOW MINDS on Omegle ft. Marcus Veltri

Markiplier and CrankGameplays – Unus Annus

Ryan’s World, NASA, JAXA – Ryan Makes A Video Call With The Space Station

Zach Campbell and Lil Nas X – Lil Nas X “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” REACTION WITH LIL NAS X!!

ZHC and MrBeast – I Surprised MrBeast With A Custom House!

Crossover

Bill Gates

Hailey Rhode Bieber

Nick Jonas

Ryan Reynolds

Will Smith

First Person

Airrack

Emma Chamberlain

LARRAY

Nicole Tv

Yes Theory

Indie Series

The Blues • DeStorm Power

Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg

I spent a day with • Anthony Padilla

Pls, Disinfect: The Visual EP • Tré Melvin

Sidetalk NYC

Livestreamer

auronplay

GeorgeNotFound

NICKMERCS

shroud

Valkyrae

Show Awards

Live Show

#FAZE5 Challenge • FaZe Clan

$300,000 Influencer Trivia Tournament! • MrBeast

David Blaine Ascension • David Blaine

Omegle Bars • Harry Mack

Verzuz

Podcast

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

Call Her Daddy

Dark History

Impaulsive

On Purpose With Jay Shetty

Scripted Series

The Confession Game • DeStorm Power

Could You Survive The Movies? • Vsauce3

Mortal Glitch • enchufetv

True Facts • zefrank1

Two Sides: Unfaithful

Unscripted Series

30 Days With: Bretman Rock • Bretman Rock

Good Mythical Morning

Nikita Unfiltered • Nikita Dragun

Odd One Out • Jubilee

UNHhhh • WOWPresents

Subject Awards

Animated

Haminations

Jaiden Animations

Ketnipz

The Land Of Boggs

TootyMcNooty

Beauty

Bailey Sarian

Brad Mondo

Hyram

MissDarcei

NikkieTutorials

Comedy

CalebCity

Gus Johnson

Jack Pop

LeendaDong

Please Don’t Destroy

Commentary

ContraPoints

Danny Gonzalez

Drew Gooden

Jarvis Johnson

Lindsay Ellis

Dance

Aust & Mar

JABBAWOCKEEZ

Kelli Erdmann

Kyle Hanagami

Matt Steffanina

Documentary

Brut. Docs

COMING CLEAN ABOUT EVERYTHING • Jeff Wittek

DIGGING A SECRET TUNNEL • Colin Furze

EvanMCGaming

Life in a Day 2020

Fashion & Style

Chriselle Lim

Gunnar Deatherage

HauteLeMode

Loïc Prigent

Wisdom Kaye

Food

Alexis Nikole

Babish Culinary Universe

Cooking With Lynja

Joshua Weissman

Nick DiGiovanni

Gaming

Aphmau

Dream

Markiplier

MrBeast Gaming

PrestonPlayz

Health & Wellness

Austen Alexander

Chloe Ting

Doctor Mike

Linda Sun

Yoga With Adriene

Kids & Family

The LaBrant Fam

Ninja Kidz TV

Ryan’s World

The Shluv Family

Team2Moms

Learning & Education

Captain Disillusion

Map Men

onlyjayus

Tom Scott

Veritasium

Lifestyle

Addison Rae

Alexa Rivera

AMP

Avani Gregg

Brent Rivera

News

Brian Tyler Cohen

Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan

HasanAbi

The Philip DeFranco Show

TheSyncUp

Science & Engineering

Mark Rober

Simone Giertz

Stuff Made Here

Unnecessary Inventions

William Osman

Sports

Deestroying

Jomboy

Nick Pro

Sky & Ocean

Sunisa Lee

Technology

iJustine

Linus Tech Tips

Marques Brownlee

Mrwhosetheboss

Supercar Blondie

Be sure to check out the extended list of nominees on the official Streamy Awards website, and tune in on the as-yet announced date in December!