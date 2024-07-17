Bobbi Althoff slammed “ignorant” comments about her divorce and admitted to feeling “insecure” as a single mom of two children.

Influencer and host of ‘The Really Good Podcast’ Bobbi Althoff, 25, separated from her ex-husband Cory Althoff in July 2023 and later divorced him in February 2024.

“As sad as I am right now, I am so thankful for the time I got to be his wife,” she wrote on Instagram. The two were married for four years and share two children.

While she’s continued her career by interviewing celebrities like Drake, Lil Yachty, NLE Choppa, Meghan Trainor, Saweetie, and more, she’s faced criticism for allegedly sleeping around with those she works closely with.

On July 16, Bobbi posted a diagram to her IG story about the things she can and can’t control. A commenter then responded, “Damn get divorced, choosing fame over your now ex-husband just to get passed around by different guys weekly.”

Instagram: bobbi Bobbi announced to Instagram on February 7 that she and Cory were divorcing, adding that the decision saddened her.

The podcast host then unleashed on the “ignorant” comment and detailed how “insecure” she has felt since splitting from her husband.

“I never respond to this comment that I’ve been getting a million times a day for the last year, but I am really sick of seeing it,” she wrote. “Anyone who says stuff like this is so f*cking ignorant.”

“You don’t know why my marriage ended, that we both are so much happier apart than we were ever together. That now our kids get to see two happy parents instead of zero.”

Instagram: bobbi Bobbi Althoff called out “ignorant” comments about her divorce in a viral online encounter on July 16.

She continued, “Like do you really believe that it was my dream in life to be a divorced mom of 2 kids by 25? Obviously not. I’m obviously insecure about it & wish things played out differently in my life.”

Bobbi added that she has never slept around with anyone she interviewed and rarely goes out to parties.

Despite her defense, Bobbi was seen getting carried away from a Nashville bar by NFL player and friend Sean Murphy-Bunting on July 8. She even dubbed her drunken night a “scary” one.

While Bobbi has faced plenty of criticism for what she does behind closed doors, as many alleged that she slept with rapper Drake before her divorce, she made it clear that she regrets how her relationship with Cory panned out.