YouTuber Aspyn Ovard files for divorce same day as birth of third baby is announced

YouTube couple Aspyn Ovard and Parker Ferris appear to have called it quits after divorce papers were filed days after the birth of their third baby.

Influencers Aspyn Ovard and Parker Ferris are getting a divorce after tying the knot eight years ago on October 23, 2015.

The YouTube couple shared their lives and relationship online for nearly a decade with their 3.29 million subscribers and appeared to be going strong.

However, news broke in April of this year that Ovard had filed for divorce… the same day she announced the birth of the couple’s third child on TikTok and Instagram.

According to documents obtained by People, the 27-year-old YouTube star filed for divorce in Salt Lake City, Utah. That same day she announced the birth of their third baby, born early at just 34 weeks.

While neither Ovard nor Ferris have spoken publicly yet on news of their impending divorce, rumors that the pair’s relationship was in trouble have been ongoing for quite some time.

Six months prior, the family YouTube channel underwent a name change so that it exists now solely under Ovard, though at the time she claimed this was not due to any issues in her relationship.

Around the same time, fans noticed Ferris changed his Instagram bio to no longer include “husband” or “father.” Both have since limited comments on their Instagram accounts since the divorce was filed.

Fans have since shared their devastation at the news, with some hoping the divorce isn’t real but simply part of an April Fool’s joke.

“Heartbreaking news of YouTuber Aspyn Ovard’s divorce and birth, reminding us of life’s unexpected twists,” one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another said, “No way this is true.”