Mizkif explains why having CallMeCarson on Twitch stream is one of his “biggest regrets”

Mizkif has explained that having CallMeCarson appear in his Twitch stream months after allegations were made against him is one of his “biggest regrets” as a streamer.

On January 5, 2021, accusations emerged against CallMeCarson, alleging that he had exchanged explicit photos with someone underage and was grooming fans.

All members of his Minecraft YouTube group ‘Lunchbox’ cut ties with him as a result of the allegations, and since then he’s very occasionally made a re-appearance online.

He put out a few tweets and even DM’ed Ludwig during his record-breaking subathon, but the first time he appeared back on screen was in Mizkif’s stream in August, with the Twitch star facing a lot of backlash as a result.

Advertisement

As Mizkif explained in an October 14 stream, however, this has turned out to be one of his “biggest regrets,” opening up about the situation to his viewers.

Read More: Mizkif reveals how MrBeast trolled him over breakup

“I don’t regret anything, but that was one of my biggest regrets,” he said after a viewer mentioned Carson living there with him. “I don’t think he’s a pedophile in the slightest… Why I regret it is because afterward, I learned things that I didn’t know beforehand.

“Some friends of mine who actually know the situation talked to me about it and were like ‘Dude, this is the real reason we’re upset.’ I didn’t know that. I felt really bad aftward, so that’s pretty much it.”

Advertisement

Carson has been much more interactive on social media since, regularly posting tweets to his 1.3m followers, though he hasn’t popped up on Mizkif’s stream again. Based on this clip, we don’t expect him to either.

This isn’t the only regret Mizkif spoke about in that stream. He also admitted that he wished he hadn’t spent $60,000 on the OTK anniversary stream, calling it “embarrassing.”