BTS fans furious as Twitch streamer 39daph plays mobile games at concert

Megafans of KPOP group BTS have lambasted Twitch streamer 39daph after she was recorded playing mobile game ‘Cookie Run’ at their first concert in two years.

No matter which corner of the internet you venture to, BTS ‘stans’ are a strong and powerful force. They stand by their boys no matter what, and if you show them any disrespect, you’ll know about it.

In 2020 we saw them feuding with KSI over his album, and PewDiePie called them “the most insane [fans] on the planet.”

Now, 39daph has upset them, with fans believing she disrespected the band at a concert on December 2 by trying to play mobile game Cookie Run while they were performing.

BTS fans hit out at 39daph

The clip quickly went viral among BTS fans, with many of them divided over how they feel about it.

Though some didn’t mind, there were a large contingent of fans that didn’t like it, calling daph out for not giving them her full attention.

“Ppl who don’t get y some of us r mad is bc we’d do anything to be in that position,” one explained. “This was BTS’ first concert after two years and a very emotional and happy moment for them and their fans so to see someone take it for granted and disrespect them right in their face just hurts.”

Others expanded on this point, saying that “It’s more about that she went & showed that she was disinterested which can be seen as a jab to bts.”

39daph responds to BTS fans backlash

A few hours later, Daph posted a tweet explaining the situation and addressing the backlash, making a subtle joke about it all.

“i know I upset some BTS fans with the video of me playing cookie run for 10 seconds on bad connection,” she said, before making a lighthearted joke. “Unfortunately I couldn’t play any longer than that but the VIP guest booth tickets were free! no money was wasted, it was all good.”

While many of the responses to her tweet were laughing about the situation, she was still receiving a lot of disappointed tweets from BTS fans who didn’t think the tweet was a sufficient explanation.

Needless to say, daph has upset one of the most committed fanbases on the internet — not something we would encourage anyone to do.