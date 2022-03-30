Island Boys scream threats at Bryce Hall as 2v1 fight talks heat up

The Island Boys are once again beefing with TikTok star Bryce Hall as he continues to attempt negotiations for a 2v1 boxing match against the rap duo.

The beef between Bryce Hall and the Island Boys spans back to late 2021, when the rappers first appeared on an episode of YouTuber Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast.

The tatted pair notably walked off set after beefing with podcast co-host George Janko, who advised the duo to sell their jewelry if the music game didn’t work in their favor. They seemed to take this as a disrespectful jab at their talents and split.

Advertisement

Bryce Hall notably chimed in on the situation a short while later, mocking the rappers for their infamous line toward Janko: “You know I’m thugging, right?”

This set off a heated feud between the three stars, who hit back and forth in a series of TikToks and even appeared together in an interview on Drama Alert (which the Island Boys walked out of).

Read More: Jake Paul accepts fight against Canelo Álvarez on one condition

Now, months later, things are heating up between this trio once again… but it doesn’t look like Hall’s proposed fight is getting off the ground anytime soon.

Hall met up with the rappers on Instagram Live on March 30, 2022 to discuss negotiations. He shared text conversations with the duo on his Stories, showing that one of the rappers had actually asked him to go live to air out their terms in front of the world.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, things didn’t get ironed out. Instead, the conversation quickly devolved into an insult-slinging competition, with the Island Boys notably calling Hall a homophobic slur before tossing around threats toward the Sway House co-founder.

Hall similarly brought up claims of abuse against KodiyakRedd as fodder in the shouting match.

“I’ll beat the f**k out of you!” the rappers shouted. “Bro, you’re the biggest clout chaser in the world.”

For now, it doesn’t look like a match has been set for these three — but a 2v1 match certainly sounds like something fit for the WWE, where Logan Paul has been testing his mettle as of late in between boxing matches.