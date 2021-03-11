Bryce Hall posts heated DMs from Austin McBroom after fight offer - Dexerto

TikTok star Bryce Hall has posted screenshots of a series of heated text messages between him and YouTuber Austin McBroom of the ACE family after Bryce rejected Austin’s fight offer.

Fight challenges between YouTubers, TikTokers, and other influential creators have become relatively common online. After the fights involving Jake & Logan Paul, and KSI were so popular, many other people want a piece of the action, and this has led to entertaining public drama online between some unlikely creators.

Back in December 2020, Austin McBroom from The ACE Family on YouTube challenged TikTok star Bryce Hall to a fight. However, it appears that Bryce didn’t want in, as Austin wrote on Instagram, “I heard all your excuses, you ain’t built for this, I’ll let you keep ducking.”

But that was not the end of it. On March 10, Bryce posted a series of screenshots to Twitter showing a text conversation between him and Austin, with the caption, “all this because I won’t accept his little fight and now he’s crying because he can’t pay his cleaning lady.”

all this because I won’t accept his little fight and now he’s crying because he cant pay his cleaning lady 😢 @AustinMcbroom pic.twitter.com/QBqCH3XNrX — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) March 10, 2021

The ACE family star wrote, “I pay my cleaning lady more than you make in a year. Come get this smoke,” with Bryce replying, “Lmao I guarantee you don’t.”

When Austin told the TikToker to, “stop being a p**sy,” the 21-year-old replied, “you’re 30 bro, you’re acting like a highschooler rn.”

The YouTuber also told Bryce to fight him instead of texting him, calling him a “lil b*tch boy,” and clarified that he is actually 28-years-old.

It seems that if a fight were to happen between the two, there would be big money involved, as Austin quickly replied to the original tweet with, “But you keep running…you’re all Twitter fingers, you wanna fight randoms out in public but too scared to fight me for millions.”

But you keep running…you’re all Twitter fingers, you wanna fight randoms out in public but too scared to fight me for millions 😂 — Austin McBroom (@AustinMcbroom) March 11, 2021

While Bryce didn’t seem interested, the ACE Family star also told the TikToker that he would take less and give him an extra million dollars if he won the fight.

Perfect!!! I’ll take less and give you an extra million dollars if you win…fair enough lil boy??? — Austin McBroom (@AustinMcbroom) March 11, 2021

Whether any fight between the pair actually goes ahead remains to be seen, but it seems like Bryce isn’t interested for the time being.