Bryce Hall hits back at YouTuber Loey Lane over 2017 "peeing on fans" controversy - Dexerto

TikTok star Bryce Hall has called out YouTuber Loey Lane for bringing up an incident where he urinated off a balcony at Playlist Live in 2017, citing him as the reason the event got banned in Washington DC.

Bryce Hall is one of TikTok’s most popular stars, with over 19 million followers on the platform. While he has a huge fanbase, he’s no stranger to a controversy, and in the past has been called out for things like rule-breaking parties, and was recently accused of cheating on girlfriend Addison Rae.

He also caused a stir back in 2017 at a Playlist Live event when he urinated off a balcony. At the time, many accused him of supposedly ‘peeing on fans,’ but in a video addressing the situation the TikToker clarified that it was 4 am, and there were no fans standing there at the time.

But many have not forgotten the event. In a response to a tweet Bryce posted in which he claimed he was worth $10 million, YouTuber Loey Lane reminded people of what happened.

But yes flex ur wealth piss boy <333 — Loey 🖤STREAM DAYWALKER ❤️ (@Loeybug) March 20, 2021

“Bryce Hall p*ssed off a balcony at Playlist Live DC years ago and collectively got the entire event banned from Washington DC,” she explained. “As in no hotel would ever host us again. Because Bryce Hall p*ssed off a balcony. Knowing full well fans were hanging out below.” In a follow-up tweet she wrote, “But yes, flex your wealth p*ss boy.”

The tweet received over 14,000 likes, and Bryce came back with a response of his own. “I’m glad that my actions as a 17-year-old boy still affect you and your cotton candy hair to this day… stay mad,” he said.

im glad that my actions as a 17 year old boy still affects you and your cotton candy hair to this day… stay mad 🥱 https://t.co/IOAZoUODkk — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) March 20, 2021

He then added, “it sucks that small / fallen off creators try to go viral by hating on me,” and told haters that, “if you wanna collab that bad just email my team and we’ll let you know my prices.”

it sucks that small / fallen off creators try to go viral by hating on me… if you wanna collab that bad just email my team and we’ll let you know my prices (: — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) March 20, 2021

In response to a commenter, the star also clarified that “I’ve apologized countless times for it, but everyone seems to forget and now gets mad when I reciprocate the same annoying energy back.”

I’ve apologized countless times for it, but everyone seems to forget and now gets mad when I reciprocate the same annoying energy back — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) March 20, 2021

While the incident happened back in 2017, it’s one that seems to be brought up on a fairly regular basis.