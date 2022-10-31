Bridesmaid mortifies viewers with ‘cringe’ wedding speech in viral TikTok

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

A bridesmaid’s awkward wedding speech went viral on TikTok as it left many viewers feeling uncomfortable.

In a video with over 11 million views, Tori, who’s the sister of the groom, shared the almost two-minute-long wedding speech the bridesmaid gave, which left viewers and guests cringing.

The bridesmaid, Shannon, began her speech by explaining that she’d known the bride for nine years. She then said: “I don’t quite know [the groom] that well, but Tracy talks about you non-stop. You guys are so cute together.”

The speech was going well at first, but started to go awry as the bridesmaid joked: “You better take care of my girl because if you don’t, I know where you live,” sparking awkward laughters from the guests.

Things then got really bad when she said: “You’re a part of the family, I swear to God. Like, I’m not going to be racist, you guys, I’m just saying.” One of the guests is heard saying “Oh my gosh” in response to this.

“I’m gonna be racist, OK” Shannon continued while snapping her fingers, before saying that the newlywed mixed-race couple were “outstepping the stereotype and I love it.” She then added that she “loves Black people,” which prompted someone to start clapping to finally conclude the speech.

TikTok mortified by bridesmaid’s wedding speech

TikTok users in the comments were horrified and couldn’t believe what they had watched.

“Wtaf?! I thought you were just sharing a cringy public speaking clip and that was bad enough, but…then…it took a turn,” one commented.

“I actually gasped out loud! What in the actual hell??” another weighed in. “My skin was peeling away from the bone trying to watch this,” a third added.

“At first I was like “ehh it’s just awkward” and then my jaw dropped, I’m mortified,” someone else shared.

Others commended the wedding guest who started clapping.

“Whoever started clapping = hero. I mean, that had to end. Brutal,” one user wrote.

In another video, Tori shared a text message conversation of the bride’s reaction to Shannon’s speech.

The bride was certainly unimpressed, as she wrote: “When she started going there I kind of froze up, and I was holding Anthony’s hand. Once she got to the mixing part, I dug my nails into his palm and immediately looked toward the family and gave Ty that light ‘get her’ look.”

Just to prove that not all the speeches were awkward, Tori also posted a video of another friend with a genuinely heartwarming speech.