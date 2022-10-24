Viral TikTok of guest cutting wedding cake before bride and groom sparks debate

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

A viral TikTok video of a guest accidentally cutting a wedding cake before the bride and groom has left viewers divided.

In a 17-second clip with over 24.5 million views, the bride’s unaware best friend was seen walking over to the cake and helping herself.

The video was shared by the wedding guest, and showed her cutting into the top tier of her friend’s wedding cake with a knife, licking some of the white icing off her finger as she took a slice.

According to the text overlay for the video, she ignored the brownie table that was left out for guests, and thought the bride and groom already served the cake to everyone else.

“Ignoring the brownie table and confidently cutting myself a slice of HER WEDDING CAKE thinking uh-oh! They forgot to serve it to everyone else!” she wrote. “I know better now, I hate myself.”

TikTok divided over guest being the first to cut wedding cake

Many TikTok users took to the comments to share their frustration regarding the incident.

“This made me angry and it’s not my wedding,” one wrote. “The way someone was even recording this instead of running up and stopping you,” another added.

“I can’t wait for brides to add this to the list of things they stress out about happening on their wedding day,” a third commented.

“Noooo pls because I would never talk to you again,” someone else said.

Others found the accident hilarious.

“But it’s literally just a cake? I’d be howling laughing if someone did this to mine,” one user shared.

“These comments are not it omg this is actually so funny like if my friend did this at my wedding I would find it absolutely hilarious,” another wrote.

Luckily, all was forgiven for the wedding guest, as the bride commented: “She is formally forgiven and has learned her lesson in wedding etiquette.”