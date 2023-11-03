Livvy Dunne takes shots at Breckie Hill with shady TikTok post

Famous gymnast Livvy Dunne took shots at rival influencer Breckie Hill with a cheeky repost on TikTok — and fans are so here for this latest chapter in their ongoing feud.

Livvy Dunne is a D1 athlete and an extremely popular gymnast for Louisiana State University. She’s famous on social media and has become a veritable “it girl” online.

However, not everyone’s a fan of the LSU gymnast superstar. Notably, TikTok star Breckie Hill has struck up a bit of beef with Livvy over the past year — mostly because they look pretty similar.

In fact, it’s something that fans can’t help but point out in her comments quite frequently… but it doesn’t look like Breckie likes being compared to Livvy so much.

TikTok: livvydunne, breckiehill Viewers say Livvy Dunne (right) and Breckie Hill (left) look pretty similar.

Back in February, Hill notably claimed that Dunne was “such a b*tch” during a YouTube video, and later insinuated that she’d slept with Livvy’s boyfriend during a stream with TikTok star Bryce Hall.

Livvy made sure to correct Breckie in a now-deleted comment on TikTok, saying “He don’t know you lil bro,” — and it looks like she’s clapping back at her TikTok rival once again with an extremely cheeky move on social media.

Livvy Dunne claps back at Breckie Hill with shady TikTok repost

Early in November, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Dunne reposted a video to TikTok from creator ‘chesney.’ In the video, chesney wrote: “When she keeps on copying EVERY SINGLE THING THAT I DO.”

Dunne’s repost had fans immediately connecting the dots, assuming that the gymnast was throwing shade toward Breckie Hill, who many critics have accused of copying Livvy over the past year.

TikTok: chesney / Instagram: teatoktalk

Although Livvy has since deleted that TikTok from her profile, fans are in full support of her apparent annoyance with Hill, as many commenters are sharing similar sentiments.

“How can anyone like Breckie?” one fan wrote on Instagram. “She is a typical mean girl who’s only nice to men and shades women to impress them. I can’t stand girls like that.”

“It’s straight up weird,” another said about the situation. “I would be flattered, but there’s a point it gets creepy.”

Thus far, it doesn’t look like Breckie has responded to Dunne’s latest move — but we’ll keep you updated right here on Dexerto if she does.