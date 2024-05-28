Single mom who went viral for birthday cake video slams ex for sharing her past

The single mom who went viral for making her own birthday cake has slammed her ex-husband, after he called her out by making several claims about her personal life and history.

TikToker Elizabeth Teckenbrock (morethanelizabeth) went super viral after posting a now-deleted clip of herself baking a cake with the text overlay reading: “Being a single mom is making your own birthday cake on your birthday so that your baby can feel happy they are singing to you.”

In response, her ex-husband, Andrew Cormier, made a series of bombshell claims and said that he’s in full custody of their two kids that Teckenbrock barely sees because she “goes out all the time.”

“She’s not really a full time mom. She barely has her kids. She goes out all the time,” Cormier alleged in his video, which prompted his ex-wife to deny some of the claims, before deactivating her account.

On May 27, Teckenbrock returned to TikTok with a follow-up video, saying: “I will proudly say, without a doubt, I know who I am. I know that I’m a good mother, that I love my children.

“I’ve made mistakes in my life, yes, I did get arrested, that’s not something that I’ve even remotely denied. I’ve actually touched base on that before on my page,” the TikToker shared, before revealing that she got arrested because she “wrote a bad check.”

The single mom also said she’s tried to “rebuild her life” while struggling with her mental health. “It’s really hard to come out of anything like that, especially when you’re being torn down at the same time,” she added.

“No hate to [Cormier] whatsoever, but I was a single mom at the age of 16 years old. I have struggled since being emotionally distraught, I guess you would say,” Teckenbrock said as she teared up.

She stated that she made the video to defend herself, and make it clear that her mistakes don’t define her as a mother. “I never wanted to bring [Cormier] down no matter the amount of pain I was feeling, but I also got to the point this past week where I did not have a choice to defend myself,” she said.

Cormier has since deleted his original video responding to her viral birthday cake TikTok.