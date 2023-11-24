Corinna Kopf calls out Breckie Hill for ‘stealing’ her Instagram captions

Corinna Kopf has called out fellow OnlyFans model Brecki Hill for allegedly ‘stealing’ all of her Instagram captions, calling the situation “insane”.

Choosing the correct Instagram caption is vital when relying on the platform for marketing purposes — after all, a great idea can increase engagement and help the algorithm prioritize your post.

The right caption generates more likes, comments, and even visits to external websites for your business. Captions are therefore considered a powerful tool for many social media influencers.

So what happens if you ‘steal’ them from someone else?

Social media influencer Corinna Kopf has taken to her Instagram account to call out some “insane” behavior to her 7 million followers after discovering that a lot of her captions had seemingly been ‘stolen’ by TikTok star Breckie Hill.

“This is the most insane thing I’ve ever [come] across, really said copy paste,” Corinna wrote to her story, before sharing a series of screenshots highlighting the similarities between her own and Breckie’s posts.

Sure enough, many of the captions were near or perfectly identical, from “Hot in here or is it just me?” to something as simple as the same combination of emojis. And according to Corinna, not even Breckie’s poses are original.

With both women content creators on the popular adult site OnlyFans, many of Corinna’s fans have jumped to her defense in light of the alleged marketing robbery.

On Corinna’s latest post, one wrote, “Breckie is gonna post this now.” And people have not stopped there, taking to Breckie’s Instagram account to call out the social media creator.

“There is no way you can’t even think of your own caption! Unreal,” someone commented. Another simply wrote, “Copycat.”

As of now, Breckie has yet to respond to Corrina’s accusations and has been posting on her own Instagram story as per usual. We’ll be sure to update you as the story progresses. In the meantime, be sure to check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.