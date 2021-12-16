Brazilian soccer star Neymar officially joins Facebook Gaming

Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain soccer star Neymar Jr has officially joined Facebook Gaming, as per an announcement made by the streaming service on Thursday, December 16.

Neymar has never made a secret of his affinity for gaming and esports. He’s got a history in CS:GO, streaming the game regularly and even showing mass support for Brazilian team FURIA Esports. He’s even got his own skin in Epic Games’ hit battle royale title Fortnite.

While his streaming career has largely been on Twitch when he does find time to go live, it’s now been confirmed that he’s going to start streaming on Facebook Gaming.

Neymar’s first Facebook stream is due to take place on Friday, December 17 at 11 AM PT (2 PM ET/7 PM GMT). At the time of writing, he is still partnered on Twitch, though if he’s signed an exclusive deal with Facebook then that may not be the case for long.

“We’re excited to welcome Neymar Jr. to Facebook Gaming, where he can connect with his global fans through games,” said William Pimenta, strategic partner manager at Facebook Gaming. “Like football, gaming brings people together across borders and languages. And our global approach to supporting creators is one of the things that makes Facebook Gaming special.”