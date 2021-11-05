Neymar hypes up FURIA ahead of PGL CSGO Major playoff match

Soccer prodigy Neymar showed his excitement for Brazilian CS:GO team FURIA, hours before their PGL Major Stockholm clash against Gambit.

FURIA will step onto the stage on November 5 in a do-or-die match against world No.4 Gambit in the quarter-finals of PGL Major Stockholm.

The Brazilian team made it through the Legends Stage with a 3-1 record, losing to Astralis before beating MOUZ, Liquid and Entropiq.

But Gambit, one of the best teams of 2021, are an entirely different caliber of opponent. The last time the two teams faced each other, in September 2021, Gambit ran out comfortable 2-0 victors, dropping just 13 rounds in the series.

Neymar hypes up FURIA

With the odds firmly against FURIA, Neymar posted messages of support for the team on Twitter, using the hashtag #DiadeFuria, which quickly began trending in Brazil.

“If there is one thing that makes me happy, it is to see Brazilians making their dreams come true,” he wrote. “And when you know the person, you’re three times as happy.

“Today is clutch day for KSCERATO, arT will play like a loose dog, VINI will lurk, drop will curse at the guys, and nothing less than the AWP of yuurih.”

This is not the first time that Neymar has expressed support for FURIA during the PGL Major. In the Legends Stage match between FURIA and Liquid, who boast Brazilian veteran Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo in their ranks, the Paris Saint-Germain star posted a picture on Instagram showing that he was watching streamer Alexandre ‘Gaules’ Borba’s broadcast of the match.

Neymar is an avid CS:GO player himself, regularly seen streaming his games on his Twitch channel, where he has amassed over 1.7 million followers.

In December 2020, he pulled off a 1v3 pistol clutch in a CSGO stars match against the likes of Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut and Richard ‘shox’ Papillon.

