Blue light expert explains why Valkyrae’s RFLCT launch went so poorly

Bryan Reedy, CEO and Founder of blue light products company Gamer Advantage, has explained why Valkyrae’s foray into the space with RFLCT went so horribly wrong.

In October 2021, YouTube streamer Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter revealed her first-ever skincare product: RFLCT. The brand, angled towards gamers, was met with almost instant backlash over the claimed effectiveness of the product range, causing the business to terminate operations and go separate ways with Rae just two weeks after launch.

One of the big complaints people had is that there was no proof that blue light pollution affected your skin. So, when Addison Rae released her similar product on February 1, the same questions were being asked again.

Dexerto had the opportunity to sit down with Bryan Reedy, founder, and CEO of blue-light glasses company Gamer Advantage, where he commented on influencer-led products.

Bryan Reedy explains why Valkyrae’s RFLCT launch went poorly

Bryan provided his thoughts as to why Valkyrae’s RFLCT launch went so poorly, so quickly — and he commented on blue light pollution, overall.

Due to the level of public criticism, and a few leaked private messages with Ludwig, Valkyrae’s product were only available for roughly two weeks.

He mentioned that Rae’s community is full of people who seek authenticity, so when RFLCT launched without any type of proof of research available on the website — they were skeptical.

Bryan said: “I think the biggest challenge was the lack of support she received during her launch. She was left on an island by the company she partnered with to defend herself in a newish category. Where was the brand leadership or dermatologist during all of this?”

It wasn’t until October 23 — a week after launch — that Rae’s RFLCT co-founder Joanna Coles spoke up about the backlash.

When it came to having anything proven by a dermatologist, however, the only input throughout the whole debacle was from Dr. Dray on YouTube.

What is blue light? Gamer Advantage explains

On the Gamer Advantage website, you will find an entire section dedicated to sharing their research around how blue light affects human eye health as well as sleep patterns.

Explaining what blue light is, it says: “Sunlight is made up of red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, and violet light. When combined, it becomes the white light we see. Each of these has a different energy and wavelength. Rays on the red end have longer wavelengths and less energy.

On the other end, blue rays have shorter wavelengths and more energy. Light that looks white can have a large blue component, which can expose the eye to a higher amount of wavelength from the blue end of the spectrum.”

Gamer Advantage also explains that even though the sun is the largest source of blue light, the time spent up close with various screens and artificial light sources raises concerns due to long-term effects.

However, it’s not just random information found on the internet. Bryan Reedy told us that the company’s advisory board is made up of doctors, researchers, and other eye care professionals that have conducted and participated in blue light research.

Paired with vigorous lens testing and research done by every member of the GA team, he explained that they have over 100 years of combined experience in the eyecare industry.

They even provide a link to research from the National Library of Medicine regarding eye risks caused by LED lighting.

When asked about the effectiveness of products like Valkyrae’s RFLCT and Addison Rae’s Screen Break, Bryan replied: “While we understand blue light, we are not experts in skincare. One thing I do know is that hydration and HEV (high-energy visible light) protection in make-up is not a new concept.”

While there may still be skepticism behind blue light pollution and debates about how to effectively prevent eye strain, Reedy hopes to help people around the world understand the topic that he cares deeply about.