Best TikTok songs: Top 25 ft. Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat & more

TikTok and music are two things that go hand in hand, and now more than ever the charts are being influenced by what’s popping off on the app. Here are our picks for the best TikTok songs of all time.

Music has been a fundamental part of TikTok ever since the app began, with ‘Sounds’ acting as the fundamental basis for most of the content on the app.

A lot of the early content on TikTok focused on dancing and lip-syncing, and that’s something that prevails to this day with popular creators like Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae continuing to gain followers at a rapid pace for their content.

TikTok also has the power to launch songs and artists into global success, helping them to dominate not just social media but the charts as well, and that has resulted in plenty of tracks being dubbed ‘TikTok songs.’

Not all of the songs on this list were specifically popularized by TikTok, but all of them have made their mark on the platform in some way.

1. Good 4 U — Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo first blew up with her song ‘Drivers License’ in early 2021, but since the release of her debut album ‘Sour,’ it’s been her song ‘Good 4 U’ that’s been dominating the app.

2. Beggin’ — Måneskin

Italian band Måneskin skyrocketed in popularity after winning the 2021 Eurovision song contest, and it was their cover of Bob Gaudio and Peggy Farina’s ‘Beggin’ that went ridiculously viral on TikTok, appearing on just about everyone’s For You Page at some point.

3. Montero (Call Me By Your Name) — Lil Nas X

Famous for his song ‘Old Town Road,’ Lil Nas X stormed TikTok again with his song ‘Call Me By Your Name,’ which people used as part of trends and memes on the app.

4. Say So — Doja Cat

Doja Cat has released several hits that have gone viral on TikTok, but perhaps none are more recognizable than ‘Say So,’ which became popular as a result of both the song and the accompanying dance.

5. Savage — Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion is another star who has seen a huge amount of popularity on TikTok, and ‘Savage’ is one hit that completely dominated the app for a while.

6. Blinding Lights — The Weeknd

Another song to have its own viral TikTok dance, The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ proved to be an enormously successful hit on the platform, and was the artist’s most successful single to date.

7. WAP — Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ absolutely broke TikTok when it was first released, with stars like Addison Rae (and even her mom) going viral for recreating the hugely popular dance that started spreading like wildfire through the app.

8. SugarCrash! — ElyOtto

This hyperpop track by Canadian artist ElyOtto became hugely popular on TikTok in 2021, and received a huge amount of praise for both the sound and the lyrics.

9. Prom Queen — Beach Bunny

Beach Bunny, an American rock band from Chicago, made waves on the app with this tune, with the group explaining the song was written as “a criticism on modern beauty standards.”

10. STAY — The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber

This song has seen a huge amount of success since it was released, inspiring the viral drone trend that had people from Bella Poarch to Dr. Phil dancing to the tune.

11. Up — Cardi B

Another popular hit for Cardi B on this list, and this one went particularly viral thanks to the dance created by ‘theemyanicole’ and ‘cchrvs.’

12. Fancy Like — Walker Hayes

Walker Hayes went viral with his song ‘Fancy Like’ after he posted a video dancing to it with his daughter, and the video has since garnered millions of views.

13. Beer Beer, Truck Truck — George Birge

After TikTok user Erynn Chambers made a video parodying country songs, George Birge decided to take it to the next level by turning it into a real song, and fans absolutely loved it.

14. Heat Waves — Glass Animals

This song is from British group Glass Animals’ third studio album ‘Dreamland,’ and has ended up being the group’s most successful single to date.

15. Grace Kelly — Mika

This is just one. of the many example of songs that were already popular before TikTok making a comeback thanks to the app. ‘Grace Kelly’ was originally released in 2007, but thanks largely to an acapella challenge that sees singers recreating the harmony, this song has become hugely popular on the platform.

16. My Type — Saweetie

Saweetie’s ‘My Type’ was first released back in 2019 when it became a huge hit, and even a couple of years later the song remains popular among users of the app.

17. Old Town Road — Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X first went viral with his hit ‘Old Town Road’ in 2018, and he even later went on to collaborate with Billy Ray Cyrus on a new version of the song later in 2019, which was also a huge success. The music video for the track now has over 800 million views on YouTube.

18. Build a B*tch — Bella Poarch

Bella Poarch first started out as a TikTok star making ‘head bobbing’ dance videos in 2020, for which she garnered a huge following. She released her debut single ‘Build a B*tch’ in May 2021, and it received a huge amount of praise, featuring in thousands of TikToks.

19. Supalonely — BENEE

‘Supalonely’ by New Zealand singer BENEE is probably one of the most recognizable ‘TikTok’ songs out there. It was released in December 2019, but it blew up on TikTok in March 2020, gaining over 6.9 billion views for the month.

20. Lottery (Renegade) — K Camp

No TikTok song list would be complete without mentioning ‘Renegade,’ which went viral on TikTok in late 2019, after a dance choreographed by Jalaiah Harmon picked up traction, recreated by stars such as Charli D’Amelio.

21. Vibe (If I Back it Up) — Cookiee Kawaii

‘Vibe’ is the kind of song to get stuck in your head easily, which explains why so many people fell in love with the song on TikTok in early 2020.

22. Potential Breakup Song — Aly & AJ

This fun hit inspired plenty of viral videos, but perhaps the most memorable is the video of five dancing moms who lip-synced along to this song in a post that got tens of millions of views.

23. Stunnin’ — Curtis Waters ft. Harm Franklin

‘Stunnin’ is another hit that likely most TikTok users have heard at some point, and the song went viral for good reason. People loved making interesting edits of themselves or others to this effortlessly cool hit, and it remains popular on the platform to this day.

24. Astronaut in the Ocean — Masked Wolf

‘Astronaut in the Ocean’ has had a huge reception on TikTok, with the song being used in edits as well as its fair share of memes. The track was first released in June 2020, but it went viral on TikTok in late 2020 and was re-released in early 2021.

25. Need to Know — Doja Cat

Doja Cat consistently turns out addictive viral hits, and ‘Need to Know’ is a TikTok favorite. It was released in June 2021, and in the months since it has been featured in countless videos across the platform, with the popularity looking set to continue.

These are just a small percentage of the huge number of songs that have gone viral on TikTok, and there’s no doubt that there will continue to be plenty more popular hits that gain traction on the platform in the future.