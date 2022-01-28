Where is the Walmart yodeling kid now? Mason Ramsey goes viral on TikTok

Mason Ramsey a.k.a. the Walmart yodeling kid is making a viral comeback on TikTok, almost four years after he originally went viral with his singing skills.

Back in March 2018, Mason Ramsey (who was 11-years-old at the time) went insanely viral after someone uploaded a video of the boy yodeling the song ‘Lovesick Blues’ in a Walmart store.

The clip quickly generated an enormous amount of attention, and he garnered tens of millions of views across social media as people praised his talent. He went on to sign a record deal and release several popular hits, proving to be one of the biggest viral successes of that year.

Over the past year, people haven’t heard much from the young star, but he’s now going viral all over again on TikTok.

In January 2022, Mason started duetting people who were dancing to his song ‘Before I Knew It,’ and wondering what had happened to the viral sensation.

It appears Mason is now working at Subway, and he’s even posted videos of him making sandwiches in response to comments saying that he “Went from Mason Ramsey to Gordon Ramsey.”

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

Some of his videos have been garnering over 20 million views, as people flock to his page to find out what happened to the star in the years since he first went viral.

“He’s growing up. We’re getting old,” one commenter wrote, another saying: “The fact that he’s not a little kid anymore makes me feel ancient.”

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

In an Instagram post on January 19, Mason explained his return. “Sorry I’ve been so quiet on social media lately,” he said. “I’ve been living my life and took a step back from everything for a bit. I’m 15 now and a lot has changed since that day in Walmart. Hang tight because I’ve got big plans for 2022.”

With the viral sensation revealing he has big plans in store for the year ahead, it looks like his fans on TikTok will have plenty more to see in the coming months.