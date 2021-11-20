Best TikTok life hacks: Top 5 ft. sock curls, pasta draining & more

TikTok is home to some of the internet’s most viral life hacks, with some of the most simple tricks changing people’s daily routines entirely. Here are a few of our favorites.

Short-form video platform TikTok is continuing to gain more popularity every day, with new users constantly joining the app to see what the hype is all about.

With such a huge userbase and its notorious For You Page algorithm, new videos and trends are going viral on the app on a constant basis, whether that’s dances, recipes, storytimes, or just about any other kind of content you can think of.

One thing that has really found a home on the platform is life hacks. Life hacks are simple tricks you might never have thought of that can make your life a whole lot easier, and can range from beauty tricks to cooking techniques and more. Here are some of our favorite TikTok life hacks.

1. Sock curls

People have been searching for the best way to curl your hair without heat for the longest time, and TikTok seems to have popularized the most effective method yet with ‘sock curls.’

As the name suggests, sock curls are achieved by weaving damp hair around long socks and then leaving them in overnight. When you wake up and pull the material free from your dry hair, you’ll hopefully be left with perfect-looking curls that almost look like they could have been styled with a curling iron.

2. Laundry stripping

Laundry stripping, a method of cleaning fabrics, has been around for a while before TikTok, but it took off on the platform in late 2020 after several videos showcasing the laundry trick went viral.

The method demonstrated by mack42k involves filling your bathtub with a few different products, along with hot water, in which you’ll then put bed sheets, towels, or other similar items. Then leave it to sit for a few hours while occasionally giving it a stir.

However, despite its popularity, it’s worth noting that experts don’t recommend that you do laundry stripping regularly, as the hot water can be damaging to fabrics.

3. Draining pasta

You might think the process of straining pasta is so simple that it wouldn’t need a hack, but some TikTok users were left shocked when they realized they may have unintentionally been making the process harder for themselves.

Several TikTok creators went viral for showing a more effective way to drain pasta, garnering hundreds of thousands of likes. Instead of just tipping your pasta straight into the strainer, try placing the strainer inside your pot and then tipping the whole pan carefully over the sink.

This way you don’t have to worry about transferring your pasta back over again, and makes the whole process a lot more efficient. However, make sure your strainer and pot fit together securely before trying this hack, as it could be risky.

4. Cutting bell peppers

If there’s one thing TikTok is great for, it’s teaching people the most simple and effective way to prepare food, and it’s always these kinds of hacks that end up going insanely viral on the app.

This simple way of cutting a bell pepper demonstrated by user wellbymel was a huge hit on the app, as people demonstrated using a series of simple cuts and slices to prepare a bell pepper quickly and mess-free.

Comments were filled with people marveling at the new method, some even going as far as to say they will “never cut peppers the same again.”

5. Cuffing pants

Many people have had the frustration of buying a new pair of pants only to find that they’re way too long. But if you still like them and don’t want to return them, this viral fashion hack means you’ll be able to easily adjust the length of the leg.

As user yourbrobrandon demonstrates in his video with 1.5 million likes, a couple of simple folds and tucks make it easy to cuff your pants in a secure way that also looks sufficiently neat.

New life hacks are going viral on TikTok on a near-constant basis, as people continue to discover simple ways of making their lives easier.