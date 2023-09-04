TikToker’s genius “life hack” ensures no Heinz ketchup goes to waste

A TikToker has shared a new “life hack” that will ensure none of your favorite sauces ever go to waste.

Have you ever gone to add some sauce to your meal only to find someone has put a near-empty bottle back in the fridge or cupboard?

Banging the bottle in an attempt to get those last bits out can be a frustrating process, but fear not — one TikToker has solved the problem.

Casey Rieger posted a video sharing a “life hack” she discovered on TikTok, using Heinz ketchup to demonstrate.

“If you want to get the whole bottle—” Rieger said, stepping back from the camera before swinging the bottle in a wide circular motion.

When she finished, all the ketchup had been pushed to the bottle’s opening due to the centripetal force. Evidently impressed, Rieger called the life hack “genius” and said, “How cool is that?”

However, some viewers were concerned about the reliability of the ketchup’s lid; “I’ll come back and let you know how much ketchup ended up on my walls because the lid failed.”

One viewer had a solution, offering a “tip” by suggesting anyone trying the hack should “grab the neck of the bottle and put a finger on the lid.”

TikTok: caseyrieger The hack involves swinging the bottle in a wide circular motion.

Others realized the hack could be used for multiple things including sauce jars, shampoo, and conditioner.

“Now I’m gonna do this with my shampoo and conditioner,” one person wrote. “Thank you.”

Check out all the latest entertainment stories on our page here.