How to make TikTok’s viral rice hack recipe

A simple rice hack recipe is going viral on TikTok, as it turns your leftover rice into tasty gyozas. Here’s everything to know about how to make it for yourself.

TikTok is renowned for its short-form videos, and it has become a hotspot for viral innovative cooking hacks and mouth-watering recipes that are easy to make.

Thought the years, numerous simple recipes have blown up on the social media platform, like the popular Feta Eggs breakfast dish, the cinnamon rolls hack, and the fairly new swamp soup that has taken over the cold season.

Now, TikTok users are going gaga over a rice hack recipe that turns your leftover takeaway rice into delicious gyozas. Here are all the details you need to make this tasty treat.

How to make TikTok’s rice hack recipe

As demonstrated by content creator ballehurns, whose video has racked up over 676,000 views, to make this recipe you simply need to do as follows:

Put your leftover rice into a blender. Blend the rice until it has a paste-like consistency. Combine the rice paste with 1/2 cup of flour to form a soft, smooth dough. Flatten the dough and use a cutter to create circular shapes. Spoon your preferred filling onto each dough circle. Fold each circle into a traditional gyoza shape. Steam the formed gyozas for five minutes. Fry them in oil for just one minute. Check to ensure they’re thoroughly heated, then serve and enjoy.

It’s worth noting that cooked rice is dangerous to eat when it’s left out at room temperature. According to the NHS, spores can grow into bacteria which will multiply and may produce toxins (poisons.)

To make sure that the rice is safe to eat, cool cooked rice as quickly as possible, keep it in the fridge for no more than 1 day, and check that it’s steaming hot all the way through. Also, do not reheat the rice more than once.