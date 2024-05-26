What is TikTok’s viral cottage cheese baking hack?

TikTok is loving the viral cottage cheese baking hack, with many users now wanting to try out the new food trend for themselves.

Social media TikTok is filled with viral food and drink videos, ranging from hacks that make cooking easier to delicious recipes that are both tasty and easy to make.

Now, a food trend known as the ‘cottage cheese baking’ hack is taking off on the platform, as people are baking cottage cheese to create a high-protein, low-carb alternative to traditional baked goods.

TikTok’s cottage cheese baking hack explained

The trend involves spreading a layer of cottage cheese on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and then cooking it in the oven until it achieves a desired consistency. This can vary from slightly crispy to completely crunchy, depending on the baking duration and temperature.

The hack promotes a high-protein, low-carb, and gluten-free alternative to traditional breads and wraps, which would appeal for anyone looking to increase their protein intake without relying heavily on meats or synthetic supplement.

Victoria Minell, an Australian TikToker with over 1.2 million followers, helped popularize the trend after sharing a simple baked cottage cheese how-to video with her viewers. She told Fox News Digital the hack is “super versatile, high in protein, low-carb and a great gluten-free option.”

In her clip, Minell turned baked cottage cheese into a bread substitute, which she then used to make a prosciutto and tomato wrap. So far, the video has racked up over 11.3 million views, and it’s inspired many to experiment with their own versions of the protein hack.

Content creator Ashley McCrary, known as Healthy Little Peach, also posted a video of herself baking cottage cheese, amassing over 2.9 million views. “People are always looking for delicious ways to boost their protein intake, and cottage cheese has recently become incredibly popular,” she told the outlet.

The recipe she created has a few additional ingredients, including one cup of cottage cheese, two eggs, ½ teaspoon garlic powder, ½ teaspoon onion powder and 1 ½ teaspoons of Italian seasoning. McCrary uses a blender or food processor to thoroughly blend the ingredients.

She then lines a baking pan with parchment paper and evenly pours the cheese mix onto it. From there, she bakes it for 40 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for a crispy, protein-rich addition to her meal.

This is just the latest food trend to pop off on TikTok, after the bizarre ‘lemon snack’ craze had people eating whole lemons and peels.