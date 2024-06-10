KitKat and Heinz respond to “surprisingly good” ketchup and KitKat trend

In the latest fast food trend to grace TikTok, customers are dipping their KitKats into ketchup, of all things – and it’s just as bizarre as you’d imagine.

We’ve already seen some pretty bizarre TikTok food trends throughout the first portion of 2024. First, dipping Sonic pickles into Dr. Pepper became a thing, with people pulling into drive-thrus to hop onto the new craze.

Then a man went viral after he mixed up Guiness beer, along with a can of tomato soup, a combination that he revealed was surprisingly not all that bad.

Now, in the latest absurd trend, TikTok is mixing KitKat candy bars and tomato ketchup. The craze has become so big that KitKat itself has hopped on the bandwagon, posting a video on its social media account of employees testing out the combination.

Article continues after ad

We saw several different reactions from the employees as they chowed down on the unusual concoction. The consensus? Somewhat of a mixed bag. One of them could visibly be seen shaking her head, and giving the snack a hard pass, whereas two other employees proceeded to give a big thumbs up, clearly enjoying themselves.

Article continues after ad

The trend isn’t as new as you might think however, as a man took to TikTok to give his opinion on the sweet and savory mixture back in 2021. His review was somewhat unexpected, as he revealed it was “surprisingly good,” and while he “had his doubts,” he could be seen laughing after trying it.

Article continues after ad

“Does the government know about this?” he joked. “This feels illegal. This should be illegal. Why does that work?” he asked viewers.

People on TikTok weren’t so convinced however, writing: “How do people find these combinations? Was it like ‘oops, I spilled my ketchup on it & said F**k it, I’m gonna eat it anyway’?”

“Every part of him biting that chocolate is cursed,” another wrote, clearly grossed out.

However, it seems that a KitKat x Heniz Ketchup collab might actually be on the cards. In a social media post on instagram, the two joined forces to create an AI image of what a ketchup-flavored KitKat.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In the caption alongside the post, they teased “Even when it’s KitKat, It Has to be Heinz. Do we dare?” So who knows what the future holds for this popular candy brand.

There’s another fast food trend going viral on TikTok, but this one isn’t quite as controversial, packing together all of your favorite candies to form a creation influencers are calling ‘candy salad.’