Below Deck’s Camille explains why her “lifestyle” is perfect for Love Island USA

Below Deck star Camille Lamb has revealed why she wants to be on Love Island USA after hitting it off with crewmember Ben during the last season.

Camille rocked the boat in Season 10 of Below Deck, despite her short time on the show, after a nasty feud with former second stew Alissa Humber.

After being dismissed by Captain Sandy who filled in for Captain Lee while dealing with medical issues, Camille made waves on social media and still popped in on the show through her conversations with Ben.

Now that the season is over and her relationship with Ben didn’t work out, the music artist has her sights set on another reality TV show: Love Island USA.

Camille Lamb reveals why she’s perfect for Love Island USA

During an exclusive interview with Dexerto, Camille said she would “love” to be on Love Island because she lives in South Florida where dating is “horrific.”

“I think it would be fun to go on a dating show where that’s where it’s all about,” she said.

The OnlyFans model went on to explain how her lifestyle was very much all about the beach, swimsuits and island-type behavior, making her a perfect candidate for Love Island.

Instagram: Camille Lamb Camille has joined OnlyFans after her Below Deck run.

“It’s very fitting for my lifestyle in general!” she exclaimed.

Love Island USA season 5 is reportedly expected to air in Summer 2023, but it’s unclear if Camille will be a part of the show when it returns.

However, given the fact she’s such a big fan of the show and really wants to be on it, there’s always a chance her dream could come true and she winds up in yet another reality TV series.

Until then, be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto for more on Below Deck, Love Island and reality TV news.