When is Love Island USA coming back? Season 5 in 2023

Love Island USA has been entertaining viewers for four seasons, and now fans are wondering when they will be able to watch Season 5 — here’s everything we know about Love Island USA Season 5 so far.

First popularized in the UK, Love Island is a reality dating show in which a cast of singles enter a villa, where they will spend weeks getting to know each other, with the hopes of falling in love. The contestants are faced with a number of different challenges which guarantee plenty of romance and drama.

Love Island USA premiered its first season in 2019, and since then it has gone on to have a total of four seasons.

Now, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Season 5. Here’s everything we know about it.

ITV Love Island is one of the most popular reality dating franchises.

When does Love Island USA Season 5 start?

In February 2022, Love Island USA was renewed for Season 4 and Season 5. Season 4 aired from July 19, 2022 to September 1, 2022. Love Island USA Season 5 is reportedly expected to air in Summer 2023, however, there so far hasn’t been a confirmed start date.

The past two seasons of the shows started airing in July, we could expect to see Season 5 start at a similar time.

Where to watch Love Island USA

If you want to catch up on all the previous seasons of Love Island USA before Season 5 comes out, you can watch it on ITVX, Peacock, and Hulu, however, this will differ depending on your location.

Has the Love Island USA Season 5 cast been announced?

So far, there has not been any news on the cast for Love Island USA Season 5. In December 2022, the official Love Island USA Twitter account asked fans to send in their applications, so they may still be in the early stages of casting.

We will continue to update this page as we hear more about Love Island USA Season 5.