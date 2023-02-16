What happened to Camille from Below Deck? Ben relationship status & firing explained

Below Deck star Camille Lamb was one of the fieriest characters in Season 10 and was ultimately fired after Captain Lee Rosbach left the show on medical grounds – so, what happened?

There has been no shortage of dramatic firings in Below Deck, whether it’s the US series, Down Under, Sailing Yacht, or Below Deck Med.

Many of those who have left – and been let go – by captains in Below Deck have gone on to do interesting things in their careers. Some have started up podcasts, some still work at sea, and one has even started an OnlyFans page.

Every cast member responds differently to the challenges of a charter season and in Season 10, nobody struggled to adapt like Camille Lamb.

What happened to Camille from Below Deck? Why she was fired

Camille Lamb was fired from the Below Deck Season 10 crew by Captain Sandy Yawn, after she replaced Captain Lee mid-charter season.

Lamb was a constant source of drama and worked between the interior and exterior teams. It meant she had to divide her time between jobs on deck and hospitality, which proved frustrating and emotions quickly boiled over, leading to confrontations with multiple workers on board.

Both chief steward Fraser Olender and chef Rachel Hargrove said she didn’t follow through with tasks, which ultimately forced Sandy into a decision.

“I’ve probably had 10 conversations with her and she blew it. Now, today, this is her last day,” Captain Sandy told viewers. In response, Camille said she did not deserve to be let go, calling it “bulls**t.”

Watch a recap of Camille’s dramatic firing below, from Bravo.

Are Camille and Ben still together from Below Deck?

No – Camille and Ben Willoughby are not known to be in a relationship.

The pair enjoyed a romantic fling in Season 10 and, despite a reunion episode, where Camille came to a restaurant for a final meal, they have gone their separate ways off-screen. Camille returned to Florida after the show and they have not been spotted together since, seemingly confirming the split.

What does Camille from Below Deck do now?

After leaving Below Deck, Camille has been promoting her first Country single “Cool Like Me” on social media, moving into the music industry.

In January, the Below Deck Season 10 star announced she would be following her childhood dream, trying to turn a passion into a career.

She said: “I always knew I wanted to be a singer from a young age but I put my dreams on hold during my relationship due to the fact that I am a relationship-driven gal. When the relationship tanked it was an aha moment for me. I knew I needed to do music. So I started writing and singing more.”

The announcement video on Instagram recorded just under 800 likes after it was posted. Her most-liked TikTok shows her singing in 2022, with over 20,000 likes.

Whether or not Camille Lamb will be able to piggyback off her appearances on-screen and make it big in the music scene remains to be seen – but one thing is for sure, Captain Sandy Yawn won’t be calling her any time soon for a yacht gig.