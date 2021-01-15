 Bella Poarch exposes Griffin Johnson for trying to slide into her DMs - Dexerto
Bella Poarch exposes Griffin Johnson for trying to slide into her DMs

Published: 15/Jan/2021 11:51

by Alice Hearing
Bella Poarch Griffin Johnson
Instagram: Griffin Johnson/ Instagram: Bella Poarch

Bella Poarch Griffin Johnson TikTok

Bella Poarch has revealed that Sway boy Griffin Johnson once tried to slide into her DMs after being tagged in the ‘2 truths and a lie’ trend on TikTok.

Bella Poarch shot to fame after her ‘M to the B video’ became the most liked video on the app, cementing her as one of the platform’s biggest stars, and now it looks like she’s getting even more attention from other famous creators.

After she was tagged in a video by Addison Rae, Bella Poarch took part in the “2 truths and a lie trend”, revealing three different things that could be true and gradually revealing the lie.

Bella’s three options were “Griffin Johnson tried to slide into my DMs,” “I made a sex tape with Tyga,” and “I’m adopted.” The mention of Tyga refers to a rumor in September 2020 that the pair made an NSFW video together after they collaborated in a couple of TikToks, which, according to her newest post, is definitely a lie.

@bellapoarchThanks @addisonre for the tag💞 you’re next @miakhalifa 😈♬ Real Shit – Juice WRLD & benny blanco

However, fans were bowled over at this new information that Griffin had tried to chat up Bella. In the past, the former boyfriend of Dixie D’Amelio was mocked by the host of Call Her Daddy podcast Alex Cooper for also trying to slide into her DMs on Twitter.

Griffin responded on Twitter saying “Confirmed that I slid into Bella Poarch’s DMs,” but later clarified with a screenshot that all he said to her was “I like your style.”

Thankfully there are no hard feelings between the pair; Griffin commented on the video “What’s good,” and Bella playfully replied, “Thank u, next.”

Griffin has clearly tried to shoot his shot, and though unsuccessful so far, perhaps he’ll have a little more luck in the rest of the coming year.

Dolan Twins announce they’re “moving on” from YouTube career after six years

Published: 14/Jan/2021 23:17

by Virginia Glaze
The Dolan Twins announce they are quitting YouTube
YouTube: DeeperWithTheDolanTwins

Dolan Twins

The Dolan Twins have been a longtime presence on YouTube, with both influencers amassing an impressive 10 million subscribers on their shared account — but after all this time, they’re calling it quits.

The Dolan Twins — made up of fraternal twins Ethan and Grayson Dolan — have garnered quite a fanbase over their six and a half years on YouTube.

Generally hailed as a positive presence on the platform, the Twins became known for being part of the “sister squad” with fellow YouTubers James Charles and Emma Chamberlain before the group split apart nearly two years ago.

Despite their large following and successful career as influencers, the Twins announced in a January 14 episode of their podcast series, ‘Deeper with the Dolan Twins,’ that they are permanently quitting YouTube.

“We are not moving on from YouTube because we have a lack of appreciation for you guys,” they clarified. “Your support over the past six …years of our lives has been… I can’t even explain the level of appreciation we have for you. Really.”

It seems that the brothers have not been feeling the usual passion for their work, expressing that they hope to move on to more challenging prospects that fuel their creative fire.

“This is life, and I do think that all good things come to an end at some point or another, and this is that point,” they added. “…We want to move on to bigger and better things that are gonna be more of a challenge for us.”

“With YouTube, it was our main goal to spread positivity. But a lot of people were recognizing that I wasn’t the same positive ‘light’ that I was in the videos, previously. My heart wasn’t in it anymore.”

Although they’re quitting their regular uploads, it seems the Twins won’t completely wipe their presence off YouTube; the duo claimed they will continue to work on their podcast, which they will post to the platform on a weekly basis.

Thus far, it doesn’t seem like their fanbase is too surprised by this development, with many viewers sounding off in the comments that they’d seen this coming for quite some time.

We can only wish the Twins luck in their future endeavors as they — and a slew of other high-profile creators — seek to start a new path in life.