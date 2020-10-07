 Barstool owner Dave Portnoy reveals they’re 99.9% leaving SiriusXM - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Barstool owner Dave Portnoy reveals they’re 99.9% leaving SiriusXM

Published: 7/Oct/2020 20:10 Updated: 7/Oct/2020 20:14

by Michael Gwilliam
Barstool's Dave Portnoy on SiriusXM
SiriusXM

Share

Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy has appeared to confirm that the popular website’s SiriusXM channel will be moving on satellite radio, claiming he was “99%” sure they were leaving.

The satirical sports website announced its SiriusXM channel back in November of 2017 and launched a few months later in January 2018.

Advertisement

Now, however, it seems like the deal is done and so is Barstool.

Dave Portnoy, Barstool Sports’ founder took to Twitter to announce that it was looking extremely unlikely that the channel would continue on SiriusXM.

Advertisement

“I’d say we’re 99.9% out of Sirius,” he revealed. “We aren’t in same stratosphere in terms of negotiations.”

“We will just move on to new platforms as always. Our crowd will follow as always,” the Barstool founder added.

It’s unclear exactly where they will move to and Portnoy, who has grown increasingly famous over the years in part to his viral pizza reviews, offered no clues.

Advertisement
Dave Portnoy eats pizza for a review
YouTube/One Bite Pizza Reviews
Dave Portnoy’s pizza reviews have gone viral.

One possible destination spot could very well be Spotify, which shocked the industry by signing Joe Rogan and his podcast to an exclusive deal.

While Portnoy didn’t elaborate on the type of deal he would like, it sounds like he’s being severely low-balled by the satellite radio company, hence his aggressive-sounding tweet.

This news comes as Bloomberg has reported that Howard Stern is nearing a massive $120M a year deal – a step above from his previous deals at $80 to $100 million a year.

Advertisement

If those reports are right, it’s a sign that Sirius XM is willing to pay some serious cash, but apparently not when it comes to keeping Barstool within its network.

“See this is why I can’t work for peanuts,” Portnoy said in response to the Stern report. “I’m not Stern. But I’m not nobody either.”

Advertisement

We’ll just have to see what the future holds for both SiriusXM and Barstool, and if a deal can be salvaged.

Business

Twitch staff accused of tricking streamer into promoting brands

Published: 7/Oct/2020 21:28 Updated: 7/Oct/2020 21:34

by Alan Bernal
The Black Hokage / Twitch

Share

Twitch streamers are speaking out against the broadcasting platform for attempting to promote brands within individual chats. Content creators are slamming the practice, especially since they have no control of removing the adverts from their channel.

One longtime YouTuber and Twitch streamer who goes by ‘The Black Hokage’ noticed a staffer had dropped a message in his Chat. The purpose of the text, sent by ‘newcryka,’ was to have the streamer acknowledge the listed brand with 400 Bits attached to the post.

Advertisement

He immediately took issue with the move: “Yo, are you promoting something?… You got a Twitch staff symbol next to your name, are you promoting sh*t in my Chat?”

After posting the interaction on Twitter, more streamers slammed the apparent unsolicited advertisement from the streaming platform.

Advertisement

“Creators beware! Twitch staff is now going around donating spare change in an attempt to trick you into shouting out brands without proper compensation. Don’t fall for it,” The Black Hokage said.

Twitch partner and viral streamer ‘negaoryx’ responded: “Which is great, because we can’t moderate anything said by Twitch staff in chat, so we can’t even purge it… great…”

There is a function that lets people ‘/Clear’ their channels messaging log, which lets “broadcasters and chat moderators to completely wipe the previous chat history.” This feature doesn’t apply to messages from Twitch staff accounts.

Advertisement

However the means, content creators and the wider Twitch community got an indication that the streaming platform could experience more intrusive marketing campaigns.

Some believe that The Black Hokage’s clip could have been a Twitch advertisement staff member testing out a new form of social engagement tactics meant for branding – and the thought isn’t unfounded.

In early August, an outside company released how its latest marketing scheme made use of Twitch’s donation alerts to get a branded sound bite played on a streamer’s channel. Their video showed multiple instances of a Twitch account surprising streamers by donating $5 to get a brand’s name and current offerings played on their page.

Advertisement

The idea was immediately chastised for its way of engaging in promotion and sponsorship for a company without consulting or locking a paid deal with the individual streamer. However, despite inevitable backlash, advertisers are still trying out new methods of outreach.

The Amazon-owned streaming site has been incorporating more ways to engage audiences with branding promotions and advertisements.

Advertisement
Twitch
Amazon solutions for ads have directly integrated Twitch channels and streamers in the past.

“Twitch video and display media, as well as new Twitch audiences, are now available for inclusion in Amazon Advertising campaigns, and Amazon audiences are available for inclusion in Twitch campaigns,” Amazon wrote. “We’re delighted to share that we are combining Twitch’s hard-to-reach and highly engaged audiences with Amazon Advertising’s integrated full-funnel advertising offering.

Days after Amazon announced it had added Twitch to its Amazon Advertising portfolio, the streaming site announced it was testing out mid-roll ads for channels. This too was vehemently criticized by everyone from Twitch streamers to viewers, and the idea was later abandoned.

Twitch
Twitch has been experimenting with new ad campaigns that have drawn ire from viewers and streamers.

A feature that hasn’t gone back to the drawing board has been the picture-in-picture mode for ads that minimizes and mutes the main stream while playing a fullscreened promotion. This too was received with angst from viewers.

Twitch’s latest attempt at finding a more engaging way to introduce ads to its reported 17.5 million daily users has, again, created ire from its partnered content creators.

As Amazon and Twitch continue to create advertising solutions for its highly-valuable and impressionable audiences, the platform’s streamers will be on the lookout for more marketing tactics that look to benefit off of their communities.