Swarmz fights off two robbers in viral gas station brawl

British rapper and boxer Swarmz is going viral after fighting off two robbers at a gas station who apparently wanted his watch.

The world of influencer-boxing is only growing bigger every day as more and more creators step into the ring to show off their skills.

Amongst the many TikTokers, YouTubers, and streamers donning their boxing gloves are names who regularly appear in influencer-boxing events like Jake Paul, KSI, and Tommy Fury.

British rapper, former footballer, and now boxer Brandon ‘Swarmz’ Scott is one of these influencers, who notably faced off against KSI in August 2022.

He’s taken a total of three boxing matches with a 1-2 record, not including his survivor tag match on Misfits Series 008… and luckily for him, it looks like all this experience helped him when he needed his combat sports skills outside of the ring.

Swarmz fights off two robbers in viral gas station showdown

On September 13, a video was uploaded to Twitter showing Swarmz at a gas station fending off a supposed robber.

According to a caption posted by Happy Punch, the robber was apparently after his watch — and that robber wasn’t alone.

Later in the video, another man wearing a dark hoodie runs up to Swarmz and gets tripped, falling to the ground, whereupon Swarmz unleashes a punch to his face.

Based on the video, it certainly looks like Swarmz had the upper hand, as one of the robbers fled the scene. Thus far, Swarmz has yet to publicly comment on the video — but fans are applauding his skills.

“That kick that tripped the second guy was clean, and he landed a good shot on him on the ground,” one fan wrote on X. “He should do MMA!”

“Bro ain’t taking no more L’s,” another said. “They ran up on the wrong one.”

Still others wondered if the video was fake — but for now, it seems many are believing it’s real.

This wouldn’t be the first time a major influencer was thought to be in a recent brawl. In fact, a video went viral on Twitter after fans were convinced that YouTuber Markiplier got into a fistfight in the street (but it wasn’t actually him).

