Elle Brooke calls for fight with former UFC & WWE champ Ronda Rousey

OnlyFans model turned influencer boxer Elle Brooke has revealed her “dream match” going forward would be to step in the ring with former UFC & WWE champion Ronda Rousey.

Early on in her career, Brooke found fame through her OnlyFans content. However, the influencer has taken a dramatic shift in recent months, setting her sights on in-ring competitions.

Since making this transition, Brooke has managed to secure a 3-1 record in the ring. The 25-year-old is already preparing for her next bout, a rematch with Love Island star AJ Bunker whom she managed to outpoint over four rounds during her boxing debut a year and a half ago.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

And while Brooke does already have her next fight lined up, the OnlyFans star turned boxer is setting her sights on even more matches and one particular opponent.

In an interview with talkSPORT.com, Brooke revealed that she would most want to step in the ring with former UFC & WWE champion Ronda Rousey.

“A really huge fight like Paige VanZant or Ronda Rousey,” Brooke began.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Someone like that, but then in between I need that Astrid [Wett] fight…I don’t think those fights would ever work without that one because that is the money fight, that could be like a main [event].”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Over the past decade, the name Ronda Rousey has become a household one, in large part due to her domination during her run as champion in the UFC and then her run in the WWE.

While Rousey is yet to speak out about the possibility of her stepping into the ring with Brooke, or with anyone else for that matter, we’ll be sure to keep you updated if the former UFC champion does acknowledge the call out.

Article continues after ad

For all the latest entertainment news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.