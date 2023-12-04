Chelsea F.C. striker Nicholas Jackson slammed for OnlyFans use

Chelsea soccer player Nicholas Jackson is receiving major backlash online after OnlyFans star Astrid Wett revealed that he had reached out to her to send him content.

Jackson signed with the club earlier this year. And while fans have been impressed with his performance on the field, his antics off the field have been the source of major discussion online.

Wett, who is a Chelsea supporter and big soccer fan, shared the conversation she had in the car with Jackson in regards to him wanting her to send through pictures.

“I thought it’d be nice to chat, we’ve only been chatting on text,” began Wett. Before Jackson replied and stated, “I mean I want you to send me something but you’re not sending me anything.”

Wett then explained that she is in the car and cannot send anything at the moment, however, then asked Jackson if he wanted some “pre-made stuff.”

The soccer star was quick to respond, explaining “Only if you want, if you don’t that’s fine” to which Wett replied, “Maybe if you win on Sunday I’ll send you a little something.”

The interaction, which has been shared all around the internet, has been receiving major backlash online. Mainly from fans of Jackson.

Others called the interaction and moment “embarrassing” for Jackson while others slammed the soccer player, pointing out that “he is married and has a child.”

This video is following fan speculation that Jackson had just had a child with Wett after he posted a photo on Instagram of a newborn child. The soccer star then claimed that the child was not his.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated if there is any news and updates about the situation and the controversy.

