Asmongold blasts Blizzard for the current state of WoW: "I'm sick of it" - Dexerto

As World of Warcraft continues to evolve with the release of WoW Shadowlands and WoW The Burning Crusade Classic, Twitch streamer Asmongold has blasted Blizzard for the current state of the game.

For many players old and new, WoW Shadowlands breathed new life into a player base who were burning out from slaving through The Battle for Azeroth.

Even popular Twitch streamer and former Method star Naguura admitted in an interview with Dexerto that Shadowlands somewhat saved the WoW community.

With the arrival of The Burning Crusade into WoW Classic, though, Asmongold has taken to Twitter to address the current state of WoW. Safe to say, he’s really not happy.

Asmongold: Stop f**king us around

In a Twitlonger from May 9, the WoW star has broken down his thoughts about the current state of WoW as a whole, and he’s pretty unimpressed to say the least.

Entitled “Negativity, criticism and feedback in the WoW community,” the lengthy writeup largely claimed Blizzard is disinterested in implementing player feedback that would make the game more enjoyable.

Negativity, Criticism, and Feedback in the WoW Community Read: https://t.co/sousjnWKkk — Zack (@Asmongold) May 9, 2021

Honing in on new systems in Shadowlands such as Conduit Energy and Soul Ash (something that fans have been putting on blast since day one), as well as repetitive World Quests, Asmongold really doesn’t miss and hit the wall.

“Now, when Shadowlands systems like Soul Ash or Conduit Energy are coddled along despite resounding condemnation from the community, the feeling is no longer betrayal. It can’t be, because betrayal requires trust and that trust was broken a long time ago.

“There are two realities in which this can occur. The first, is that the developers are genuinely incompetent. They actually have no idea how players will interact with their systems and that they honestly need 6 months of failure points to come to the same conclusion that the playerbase came to during Alpha.”

He added: “The second reality is that they’re doing it on purpose, they intentionally withhold [Quality of Life] changes and obvious improvements in order to artificially extend gametime and boost performance metrics without actually having to create new content but instead just making existing content take longer.

“The truth is that I don’t think that it’s the first or the second, I think it’s both.”

His concluding words hit pretty hard. “To the Blizzard developers: Stop f**king us around and stop f**king around and start making the game that we KNOW you can make.”

“To the players: Stop accepting dogs**t. You’re better than that and so are the developers. There is no pride in having your time wasted. Stop trying to look on the bright side, you shouldn’t have to, there shouldn’t have been a dark side to begin with.”

Despite his grievances, the popular player does highlight that he’ll still be playing because he does “still enjoy the game.” Though, it’s clear that even he is reaching the end of a very long tether.

Whether Blizzard choose to take any of his feedback on board remains to be seen, but considering his post is 7.1k likes at the time of writing, there’s a lot of people who agree with his sentiment.