Asmongold furiously ends stream after Twitch ads interrupt reaction segment

Streaming star Asmongold abruptly ended his stream early after being interrupted by a Twitch ad, leaving him absolutely furious.

Asmongold can lay claim as one of the biggest streamers on Twitch. The OTK co-owner has amassed over 3.4 million followers on his main channel and an additional 1 million on his second.

The 32-year-old was among the most-watched streamers in 2022, with an impressive 80.32 million hours watched last year.

However, during his recent January 13 broadcast, the Twitch star ended his show abruptly after being enraged by an ad that interrupted the stream he was watching.

Reacting to fellow OTK member Tectone’s Elden Ring stream, Asmongold was furious after being hit with several advertisements during a boss fight.

“I’m going to bed, I’m so f**king sick of this sh*t. I’m going to bed this is f**king ridiculous. This is outrageous,” he said.

“I’ve got to go to sleep, guys, I’ll see you guys later. I don’t even know if I’m going to be able to go to sleep,” he joked. “Holy f**k. Alright, guys, I’ll be on tomorrow. Peace.”

Asmongold isn’t the only streamer to be critical of Twitch’s ads. With the Amazon-owned platform launching its controversial ad incentive program, many slammed it as “disrespectful” to incentivize streamers to run a huge amount of ads.

Twitch is aware of the issues with their ads too, with the company revealing in December 2022 that they’re looking to revamp their system entirely, with the goal of making them “less interruptive” for viewers.