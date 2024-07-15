In a recent YouTube video, Asmongold claims that the microtransactions in The First Descendant are good because they don’t trap players behind paywalls or force them to pay for unclear rewards.

The First Descendant’s microtransactions have sparked mixed reactions. Some players are grumbling over the steep prices, especially in a free-to-play title that some feel offers more cash options than gameplay.

Asmongold, however, argues that the upfront pricing model stops players from falling into gambling-like spending traps.

Article continues after ad

In his latest Asmongold Reacts, the popular streamer dives into ParallaxStella’s analysis of The First Descendant’s microtransactions, sharing his blunt opinion. Asmongold compares the game to traditional gacha mechanics, saying TFD’s microtransactions feel better to buy.

“There is never a point where you spend money and you don’t know what you’re getting,” Asmongold asserts, clearly referencing the gacha systems found in games like Zenless Zone Zero, a game the Twitch streamer has already expressed a dislike for.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Asmongold even defends The First Descendant’s Kuiper Shards boost microtransaction, arguing that even though paying for them essentially “functions as a subscription to the game,” it’s not needed to progress.

On a The First Descendant Reddit thread, users agreed with Asmongold, with one of the top comments stating, “You don’t need to spend a cent to enjoy everything.”

Another user chimed in to say that allowing purchases for characters is fair, especially for those who don’t want to grind for hours.

Article continues after ad

The First Descendant currently holds mixed reviews on Steam, with some players applauding the developers for their transparency amid complaints, while others are calling for changes to penalize those who leech off others’ efforts by staying AFK.