Artists are fed up with fans throwing objects on stage: Adele, Billie Eilish & more speak out

Artists like Bebe Rexha had to get eye stitches after being struck while on stage with an object. Fans and performers are now reacting to the viral trend, hoping that concerts won’t be canceled.

Although Live Nation ticket sales reached a staggering $6.28 billion by the end of 2022, concerts are looking a little different these days.

As 2023 continues, concertgoers have gone viral for more than their star-struck behavior of singing along to songs and screaming a performer’s name.

Article continues after ad

Lately, artists of all genres have been hit, literally, with a new trend of fans throwing items on stage — some, with the intent to actually strike performers like Billie Eilish, Bebe Rexha, and even Drake.

Instagram: beberexha Bebe Rexha’s injuries after being struck by an object while performing.

Billie Eilish calls thrown objects on stage “infuriating”

While summer is a popular time for concerts and music festivals to occur, performing artists are facing a new and somewhat dangerous obstacle while taking the stage.

As of late, fans close to the stage have been throwing objects like shoes, bras, phones, and even adult toys at those performing.

Article continues after ad

With this happenstance acting as a new trend among many concerts, both fans and artists have taken to social media to react to this behavior.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, singer Billie Eilish called the trend “absolutely infuriating.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

On the other hand, Adele directly addressed her fans before beginning one of her residency shows in Las Vegas, saying, “Have you noticed how people are like forgetting f*cking show etiquette at the moment?”

Article continues after ad

Adele continued, “People just throwing sh*t onstage, have you seen them? I f*cking dare you. Dare you to throw something at me, and I’ll f*cking kill you.”

Although artists may think they have no ally regarding the trend of throwing items on stage at them, TikToker Mallory Thompson began making concert etiquette videos to take a stand not only for the artists, but also for the attendees who have spent their money to actually see the artist perform, as some have just walked off the stage after being struck.

Article continues after ad

Another TikToker, Annabelle Raquel Knott, has also taken to the platform to explain why throwing items on stage is not okay, saying, “It seems like it’s getting out of control,” as she mentioned singer Bebe Rexha had to get stitches after being hit in the eye with an item.

Other fans who just want to see their favorite artists perform continue to fear concerts going away altogether, saying, “It’s going to get to the point that they’ll either never have concerts again or create a net or something to protect the artist on stage.”

Article continues after ad

There has not been a rule set into place yet for those who throw items and cause injury to the performing artist.