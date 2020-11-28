 AOC explains how Elo Hell in League helped her prepare for Congress - Dexerto
AOC explains how Elo Hell in League helped her prepare for Congress

Published: 28/Nov/2020 5:14

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
In her second Twitch stream, AOC hilariously explained how experiencing Elo Hell in League of Legends helped her develop the patience required for being a congresswoman.

U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, affectionally known as AOC, has been open about how much she loves League of Legends in the past. The proud politician even stunned her fans and followers when she revealed she finally made Silver IV.

It might have been her first foray into the minds and hearts of gamers around the world, but it certainly wasn’t the last. In October, AOC made history when hundreds of thousands of viewers tuned in to watch her play Among Us on Twitch for the very first time.

AOC was so well-loved among streamers and viewers, they begged her to come back for a second stream. It finally happened on November 27, and it was as wholesome and entertaining as the first.

AOC’s first ever Among Us stream on Twitch was a smash hit.

At one point during the stream, Ryan ‘Northernlion’ Letourneau asked AOC an interesting question about her League of Legends experience and her response was both understandable and hilarious.

“Do you think having to keep your cool in League of Legends chat has helped your political career when it comes to maintaining some decorum in Congress?” asked Northernlion.

“Yeah, I think so,” said AOC. “Getting caught in Elo Hell really requires so much patience. I was playing with 12-year-olds… rage quitting five minutes into a game… so it really builds your patience.”

Elo Hell is a term used to describe situations where players and their rankings are dragged down due to incompetent and toxic teammates. It’s something League of Legends players know all too well, including AOC.

AOC has always managed to come across as down-to-earth. Still, it’s comforting and kind of funny to hear an esteemed congresswoman talk about something so relatable, especially to gamers.

Elo Hell in League of Legends is the absolute pits, but at least we now know it counts for something.

Smash

Tyler1 amazes Smash Ultimate pros after battling MkLeo on Twitch

Published: 28/Nov/2020 1:38

by Andrew Amos
Tyler ‘Tyler1’ Steinkamp faced off against the number one Smash Ultimate player, Leonardo ‘MkLeo’ López Pérez, in what was meant to be a fun T1 crossover. Instead, the League challenger got to work, trash talking and smashing about the best in the world.

Tyler1 doesn’t do anything by halves. He’s loud, and has the personality to match. He revs up his Twitch stream to hundreds of thousands of adoring fans daily, who are there not for the gameplay, but for the Tyler1 ride.

Those who caught the streamer’s November 27 cast were certainly in for a ride. The League of Legends star collided with Smash Ultimate’s biggest name, MkLeo.

It makes sense a crossover between the two was inevitable ⁠— with both being part of prestigious organization T1 ⁠— but the action exceeded everyone’s expectations. Of course, Tyler1 got trounced by MkLeo. However, that doesn’t mean he wasn’t able to get a stock or two, and the League streamer let the Smash pro know about it.

“Leo, I don’t think you’re that good dude. How bad are Smash players if I almost f**king beat you,” Tyler1 said, while struggling to get more than half a stock on average every game.

MkLeo didn’t take it lying down though. “You’re so bad that you’re really good at the same time,” he hit back with.

Tyler1 kept frying the big fish though. Next on his stop of trash talk was Leffen. “Leffen is a scrawny p*ssy a** b*tch. Kid sucks at f**king Smash. Rages at a children’s game, f**king loser,” he said, which had MkLeo in stitches. He had enough slaptalk for Samsora and other pros too.

Fans were also treated to some iconic Tyler1 reactions, and there was none bigger than the streamer’s bewilderment at Arsene, Joker’s Persona. “What the hell is that? Did you just enter a cheat code, bud? Are you cheating?”

After it was all said and done though, the crossover did what it intended to do. It united the League of Legends and Smash communities, and entertained everyone in the crossover that no one really wanted, but they definitely enjoyed.

“Playing and chilling with [Tyler1] really made me realize what it is to be a streamer and a gamer. Loved his personality and him as a person, looking forward to more collaborations like these,” MkLeo said on Twitter.

“T1 playing smash with Leo was actually so godlike. Makes me actually want to play league more and see if I can get to further than Masters,” Samsora also added on Twitter.

Tyler1 kept his side of the story nice and quaint though: “It was pretty fun.”