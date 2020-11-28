AOC explains how Elo Hell in League helped her prepare for Congress - Dexerto

In her second Twitch stream, AOC hilariously explained how experiencing Elo Hell in League of Legends helped her develop the patience required for being a congresswoman.

U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, affectionally known as AOC, has been open about how much she loves League of Legends in the past. The proud politician even stunned her fans and followers when she revealed she finally made Silver IV.

It might have been her first foray into the minds and hearts of gamers around the world, but it certainly wasn’t the last. In October, AOC made history when hundreds of thousands of viewers tuned in to watch her play Among Us on Twitch for the very first time.

AOC was so well-loved among streamers and viewers, they begged her to come back for a second stream. It finally happened on November 27, and it was as wholesome and entertaining as the first.

At one point during the stream, Ryan ‘Northernlion’ Letourneau asked AOC an interesting question about her League of Legends experience and her response was both understandable and hilarious.

“Do you think having to keep your cool in League of Legends chat has helped your political career when it comes to maintaining some decorum in Congress?” asked Northernlion.

“Yeah, I think so,” said AOC. “Getting caught in Elo Hell really requires so much patience. I was playing with 12-year-olds… rage quitting five minutes into a game… so it really builds your patience.”

Elo Hell is a term used to describe situations where players and their rankings are dragged down due to incompetent and toxic teammates. It’s something League of Legends players know all too well, including AOC.

AOC has always managed to come across as down-to-earth. Still, it’s comforting and kind of funny to hear an esteemed congresswoman talk about something so relatable, especially to gamers.

Elo Hell in League of Legends is the absolute pits, but at least we now know it counts for something.