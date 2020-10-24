Neymar and AOC become fastest-growing streamers on Twitch - Dexerto

PSG star Neymar and US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have skyrocketed to the top of the streaming platform’s list of fastest-growing streamers for October.

Typically, the fastest-growing channels on Twitch are the biggest names like Ninja, shroud and summit1g. While those broadcasters do feature lower down on this list, there are a number of surprises this October.

Ninja, according to TwitchMetrics, is the eighth fastest-growing streamer, accumulating over 336,000 new followers in the last 30 days. However, he is quite simply blown out of the water when looking at the top two, who’ve experienced growth at nearly double the rate.

Neymar and AOC take over Twitch

Second on the list is AOC, the US Congresswoman who broke records with her Among Us stream alongside Pokimane, Dr Lupo and more. Before the first round even got underway, more than 400,000 viewers had jumped into the channel.

Her Twitch channel, which was made for the aforementioned Among Us stream, has gained over 673,000 followers. Upwards of half a million of those came on the night of her record-breaking stream.

However, just pipping AOC to the top spot is Brazilian football star Neymar Jr. The Paris Saint-Germain forward has taken to streaming video games, mostly Valve’s CS:GO.

It looks like a lot of his fans from football have followed him to Twitch, as he gained over 677,000 followers in the past month, making him the fastest growing Twitch channel in the world.

Loud.gg dominate the top 20 fastest growing Twitch streamers

Away from the top two is the incredible growth of a number of streamers from Loud.gg. The Brazilian organization is represented in the top 20 by 10 of its streamers – including coringa, thurzin, babi and Mii in the top 10.

While they all variety stream and try their hands at different games, Garenga Free Fire has dominated the agenda for most of them. The mobile battle royale has risen in popularity exponentially, becoming 2019’s most downloaded mobile title.

Another notable inclusion is SouljaBoy, with the US rapper gaining 350,000 followers and sitting in 7th position.

It just goes to show the popularity of video games, and the appeal of watching your favorite celebrities gaming, whatever their full-time profession. We’re sure next month’s list will feature just as many surprises.