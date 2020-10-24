 Neymar and AOC become fastest-growing streamers on Twitch - Dexerto
Neymar and AOC become fastest-growing streamers on Twitch

Published: 24/Oct/2020 14:26

by Joe Craven
Neymar and AOC next to Twitch logo
Twitch/Wikimedia

PSG star Neymar and US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have skyrocketed to the top of the streaming platform’s list of fastest-growing streamers for October.

Typically, the fastest-growing channels on Twitch are the biggest names like Ninja, shroud and summit1g. While those broadcasters do feature lower down on this list, there are a number of surprises this October.

Ninja, according to TwitchMetrics, is the eighth fastest-growing streamer, accumulating over 336,000 new followers in the last 30 days. However, he is quite simply blown out of the water when looking at the top two, who’ve experienced growth at nearly double the rate.

Ninja streaming next to Twitch logo
Twitch/Ninja
You’d be forgiven for expecting Ninja to be at the top of the list.

Neymar and AOC take over Twitch

Second on the list is AOC, the US Congresswoman who broke records with her Among Us stream alongside Pokimane, Dr Lupo and more. Before the first round even got underway, more than 400,000 viewers had jumped into the channel.

Her Twitch channel, which was made for the aforementioned Among Us stream, has gained over 673,000 followers. Upwards of half a million of those came on the night of her record-breaking stream.

However, just pipping AOC to the top spot is Brazilian football star Neymar Jr. The Paris Saint-Germain forward has taken to streaming video games, mostly Valve’s CS:GO.

It looks like a lot of his fans from football have followed him to Twitch, as he gained over 677,000 followers in the past month, making him the fastest growing Twitch channel in the world.

Fastest Growing streamers from TwitchMetrics
TwitchMetrics
The top two are some way ahead of the following pack.

Loud.gg dominate the top 20 fastest growing Twitch streamers

Away from the top two is the incredible growth of a number of streamers from Loud.gg. The Brazilian organization is represented in the top 20 by 10 of its streamers – including coringa, thurzin, babi and Mii in the top 10.

While they all variety stream and try their hands at different games, Garenga Free Fire has dominated the agenda for most of them. The mobile battle royale has risen in popularity exponentially, becoming 2019’s most downloaded mobile title.

Loud.gg streamers on Twitch's fastest growing streamers
TwitchMetrics
Loud.gg streamers represent over half of the top 20 fastest growing Twitch streamers.

Another notable inclusion is SouljaBoy, with the US rapper gaining 350,000 followers and sitting in 7th position.

It just goes to show the popularity of video games, and the appeal of watching your favorite celebrities gaming, whatever their full-time profession. We’re sure next month’s list will feature just as many surprises.

David Dobrik spooked after drone leaves “creepy” note at his home

Published: 24/Oct/2020 13:21

by Georgina Smith
David Dobrik next to an orange note
Instagram / TikTok: daviddobrik

Yet again, something bizarre has been dropped off at YouTuber David Dobrik’s house, this time a bag of Chipotle along with a slightly unnerving note flown into his backyard via drone.

David Dobrik has accumulated an enormous fan base on YouTube both as part of the Vlog Squad and as an independent creator. With 18.5 million subscribers, and 23.5 million followers on TikTok, he’s certainly not short of people who love his content and personality.

However, being an online personality of such a large scale comes with its lack of privacy, and that exposure to the world in turn has some bizarre side effects, as David has experienced before.

Earlier in October, the content creator was stunned to find that someone had left an actual kitten on his doorstep in a duffel bag. CCTV footage captured a mysterious stranger placing the bag at his door, but their identity could not be determined.

David Dobrik, Instagram
YouTube star David Dobrik is one of the platform’s most popular content creators, boasting over 18 million subscribers.

Clearly that incident has inspired others to try their luck at delivering something to his house without direct consent.

Mysterious drone arrives for David Dobrik

In a video uploaded to his TikTok account, David showed a small drone placing a paper bag of Chipotle in his backyard. “Bro, this is so scary. Someone f**king flew Chipotle on a drone into my backyard, I’m not f**king kidding. What if it’s a f**king bomb, what do I do?”

@daviddobrikIve never seen something like this♬ original sound – DAVID DOBRIK

Also attached to the machine was a little green bag, which when opened revealed some other items along with a small orange handwritten note.

The note stated “you probably do not know who we are. But soon, the name Project better will be much more familiar. Thank you for being awesome, see you soon.”

An orage letter sent to David Dobrik
TikTok: daviddobrik
The letter was definitely a little bit strange.

The mysterious group went on to say that “if you want to film it we’ll be at the nearest Chipotle on riverside with one picture on it. PS: the sauce is half-full because it was too heavy. Enjoy.”

While the incident appears to be relatively well-intentioned, it clearly freaked David and his friends out. The mysterious note referring to a group that will soon be “familiar” to him is certainly eerie, as is the ease at which it was able to access his yard.

It’s not yet clear whether David will really end up meeting the senders of the drone, or even if he ate the food it brought, but people certainly found it interesting as the video now has over 600,000 likes and 2.6 million views.