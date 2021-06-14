AnEsonGib officially wins vs Tayler Holder as ISKA reportedly overturn controversial draw - Dexerto

YouTuber AnEsonGib has reportedly been granted a unanimous victory over Tayler Holder after the Battle of the Platforms officiating organization, ISKA, reviewed the scores and reportedly decided to overturn the controversial “majority draw.”

AnEsonGib sought out redemption for his 2020 loss to Jake Paul when he signed up to be the underdog against TikTok’s Tayler Holder at the Battle of the Platforms. But, despite being on the offensive for the entire fight and landing a higher amount of punches, “robbed” and “rigged” trended on Twitter as the Gib vs Holder bout was ruled a “majority draw.”

While, in the aftermath, Holder seemingly stood by his side and the ruling, the officiators of the event — ISKA (International Sport Karate Association) — have now reportedly overturned the controversial decision.

Advertisement

In an email reportedly sent by ISKA Director Tom Sconzo, the refereeing association have taken back the tie, explained the situation, and announced the fight a win in Gib’s favor. This email was quickly shared across social media, including by the man known as the “Beast from the East” and “Seven-figure Gibber.”

Boys… WE OFFICIALLY GOT THE W!! Thanks for the support 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/yHku8p5N1C — Ali (@AnEsonGib) June 14, 2021

In the email, ISKA explain that they reviewed the fight’s scores (49-46, 49-46, 50-46) and determined that Gib “won by unanimous decision.”

As far as rationale behind the majority draw conclusion on fight night, Sconzo explains that there is no excuse “other than lapin, simple human error.” In addition, the ISKA director contends that he is “embarrassed by this mistake, not catching it, and correcting it ringside.”

Related News

Advertisement

The organization has apologized to Gib and given him recognition for an impressive fight. And this should be a delight for fans, as the “punchstats” made their way across social media showcasing a wild contrast between the two fighters — with Gib landing 22 more power punches and 26 more total punches.

As of yet, Holder has not responded to the change in decision. We will continue to monitor the situation for any developments on Holder or the event organizers’ ends, especially if there is any further explanation about the decision to call the fight a tie.