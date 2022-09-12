AnEsonGib ends beef with Tayler Holder after boxing victory

Internet stars AnEsonGib and Tayler Holder have officially squashed their beef after Gib’s viral boxing victory over Austin McBroom over the weekend.

AnEsonGib and Tayler Holder’s grudge began in the aftermath of their fight on the YouTubers vs TikTokers card in summer 2021.

Team TikTok got thoroughly trounced at the event, but the bout between Gib and Holder was a particular point of contention among fans.

At first, their match was declared a draw, but was later changed to a win in Gib’s favor by the International Sport Karate Association after the ordeal sparked large amounts of backlash online (and even prompted Gib to seek a second opinion from the commission).

Notably, Gib scored far more punches than his opponent and was largely on the offense, landing 26 more total punches than Holder.

Holder couldn’t bring himself to agree with the decision, calling Gib a “trash fighter” and asking him to “run me a contract and my money or shut the f**k up, ’cause you are wasting my time.”

However, things seem to have changed in the aftermath of AnEsonGib’s last boxing match against Austin McBroom, which he won in the fifth round to thunderous applause.

This marks a major win for the YouTuber (and even resulted in a possible rematch with Jake Paul) — and has apparently prompted some reconciliation on Tayler Holder’s end.

Tayler Holder & AnEsonGib hug it out and end YouTubers vs TikTokers beef

The two have officially put their past grudge to rest, as shown in a video uploaded to social media where the two influencer-boxers hugged it out.

It looks as though the video was recorded ahead of Gibs’ weigh-in with McBroom on Friday, September 9. Holder expressed some curiosity as to the time of his weigh-in and showed his support for the British creator — a huge turn from their previous animosity.

For now, it looks like these two are on good terms again… but one person who’s decidedly not on Tayler’s good side is Bryce Hall, who continues to vie for a bout with Holder on one very specific condition.