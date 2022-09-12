Jake Paul will take AnEsonGib boxing rematch but on one condition

Jake Paul has laid out his sole condition for a fight with AnEsonGib after the Brit delivered a devastating knockout to beat Austin McBroom at Social Gloves: No More Talk.

Even though Jake Paul is gearing up to face Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva in October, there has been no lack of talk about who he might fight afterwards and later down the line.

There has been plenty of talk about him finally fighting KSI as well as former UFC star Nate Diaz, but another name has entered the frame as well – British YouTuber AnEsonGib.

The pair have fought once before, with Jake coming out on top in that bout back in January of 2020 thanks to a first-round TKO, but Gib has been on a winning streak since then.

Jake Paul has one condition for AnEsonGib boxing rematch

Gib picked up a devastating win over Austin McBroom on the Social Gloves: No More Talk card, as the Brit delivered five knockdowns before eventually scoring a knockout victory in the fourth round.

The majority of social media celebrated his win, with Jake giving him some props as well. “WOW. INSANE. You can’t play boxing. Congrats to GIB,” he tweeted shortly after the fight concluded.

Though, a few hours later, he followed up on that after suggestions that a rematch between the pair could be in the offing. “I would 100% fight Gib again if he beats KSI,” Jake added.

While Gib and KSI are good friends, the Prime Hydration mogul has stated that he’d be open to fighting the in-form boxer – even though he suggested that Gib should fight Slim Albaher next time out.

KSI is stepping back into the ring in January, and hasn’t named an opponent just yet. Though, it would be interesting if he and Gib decided to take on an eliminator fight for one of them to eventually fight Jake later down the line.