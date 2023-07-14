Andrew Tate takes legal action against human trafficking accusers

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are suing a woman in Florida who accused them of imprisoning her in Romania, leading to their arrest.

Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested in December 2022, and are to face trial in Romania on charges of human trafficking, rape, and organized crime. The brothers are still under house arrest in Romania, and deny all of the charges against them.

The Tate brothers are suing the woman for falsely accusing them. They are suing for $5 million in the lawsuit filed against her, her parents, and friend, and another woman who lived at the Tate’s estate.

Tate brothers accuse Florida woman

According to Andrew and Tristan, the group plotted against them falsely accuse them of human trafficking, costing them millions of dollars as well as their freedom.

Their lawyers have claimed that their clients are victims of the Florida woman, who they describe as a “professional con artist” while accusing her of being in a relationship with Tristan, only to enter Romania.

She is also accused by the lawyers of committing fraud against the brothers which led to making false declarations, leading to their arrest. “At no point did the Tate brothers engage in human trafficking,” the lawsuit says.

YouTube/Sky News Andrew Tate was arrested in December 2022.

Andrew and Tristan’s attorneys described the Florida woman as “a serial liar, manipulator and schemer who exploits vulnerable, often wealthy men with good intentions for sexual, financial and emotional profit.”

Romanian investigators accuse the brothers and two women of forming a criminal organization “in order to commit the crime of human trafficking.”

Andrew has denied all accusations against him as he was jailed for three months along with his brother, before being released under house arrest.

Andrew was banned from most social media platforms in 2022, including TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook because of rules agains hate speech. However, his popularity remains untouched on Twitter with millions of followers.