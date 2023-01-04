Who are Luana Radu & Georgiana Naghel? Andrew Tate’s “angels” arrested in raid

Calum is Dexerto's UK Editor, based in Scotland. Joining Dexerto in 2017, Calum has years of experience covering esports, gaming and online entertainment, and now leads the team to deliver the best coverage in these areas. An expert on all things Twitch and gaming influencers, he also knows a number of games inside out, including Apex Legends, CS:GO and Call of Duty. You can contact Calum at calum.patterson@dexerto.com.

Along with Andrew and Tristan Tate, Romanian police have remanded a further two people in custody. One is a former police officer, Luana Radu, and the other is believed to be in a relationship with Tate, Georgiana Naghel.

Both of these women have been arrested as part of the DIICOT (Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism) investigation in Romania, per Romanian media.

The pair have been dubbed “Tate’s Angels”, although it is not yet clear to what extent they were involved in his businesses.

Who is Luana Radu?

Romanian outlet SpyNews reports that Radu is a former policewoman in the country, who quit to “help the Tate brothers in their organized crime business.”

Article continues after ad

Radu has been summoned in court on charges of failing to pay debt. “[Radu] is being cited before the judges in a case in which a bailiff requests seizure at the source, for the recovery of debts,” the outlet reports.

Radu went by Ellie Dely on social media, with over 300,000 followers on Instagram, where she is seen posing with Tate’s infamous Bugatti – which has now reportedly been seized.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Instagram: bastet_ellie_dely

Who is Georgiana Naghel?

Naghel, an American citizen, was born in Romania, and is believed to have first met Andrew Tate in 2017.

Also an influencer, she is speculated to be Andrew Tate’s current girlfriend.

Article continues after ad

Instagram:NaghelGeorgiana

Along with Radu, Naghel was arrested as part of the raid on the Tate property.

As reported by Reuters, prosecutors said that the suspects “appear to have created an organized crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialized websites.”

Tate and his brother are being held for a minimum of 30 days, although their lawyer has said they will appeal this.