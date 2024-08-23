Andrew Tate claims he’s being “set up” after houses raided by police

The Tate brothers were the targets of house raids in Romania on Wednesday, following which Andrew Tate has claimed to press that he is being “set up”.

On August 21, four homes were searched as part of DIICOT’s, Romania’s anti-organized crime agency, human trafficking investigation. This included Andrew Tate’s home in Bucharest.

Tate is currently awaiting trial on charges of human trafficking and rape. He and his brother Tristan have denied all the allegations against them.

Following the raid, Andrew was placed under house arrest for 30 days, while his brother Tristan was placed under judicial control for 60 days, which requires him to appear before authorities regularly, the Bucharest court said in a statement.

Speaking out about their house arrest, Andrew claimed that he’s being “set up”.

He started his speech to the press by saying that he’d lived in Romania for 10 years and how he’d spent those years promoting the country and its “beautiful people” to the rest of the world to combat the country’s bad reputation.

He said: “I’ve been nice. I’ve been patient. I’ve played the game. I’ve respected the judiciary. I’ve gone to every appointment on time. But they busted my house again. And now come along saying there’s thirty-five victims. You know, thirty of those girls have statements in our defense?

“Thirty saying we’ve done absolutely nothing wrong. Two more are the mothers of our children. And two more have never even been to Romania.”

He continued: “This is a set-up. It is absolutely disgusting. Thirty of those girls say we have done nothing wrong. Two are the mothers of our children, two have never even been here to Romania.”

“I’m not a human trafficker clearly… This is done on purpose and it is designed to come up with the most heinous possible crimes to slander our name.”

Andrew Tate Andrew and Tristan Tate were first arrested in 2022.

The brothers – along with two Romanian women – were initially arrested in 2022, and held in custody before being released on house arrest and were not allowed to leave Romania.

On July 5, they were permitted to travel within the European Union. However, this decision was later overturned, meaning they must remain in Romania as they await trial.

Under Romanian law, the Tate brothers could face jail sentences for as long as ten years for trafficking adults. The Tates have denied all accusations of human trafficking, rape, and sexual exploitation.

However, they could face more time if they’re found guilty of multiple crimes, particularly the rape charges. Rape in Romania can result in up to 18 years in jail.