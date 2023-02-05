Controversial internet star Andrew Tate plans to start a charity to protect men from false allegations.

On December 29, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, as well as two other individuals Georgiana Nagel and Luana Radu, were arrested on charges of alleged human trafficking and organized crime.

Their home in Bucharest was raided by authorities, and numerous assets such as cars including Andrew’s infamous Bugatti Chiron were seized.

Since being arrested, their detention has been extended twice. Meanwhile, the Tate brothers claim there’s no evidence to support their alleged crimes. The pair are being held until at least February 27.

Article continues after ad

Now, Andrew has unveiled his plans to donate 100 million to start a charity that will protect men from false allegations.

Andrew Tate plans to donate 100 million to start a charity

In a February 5 tweet, the controversial social media star claimed he’s updated his will from prison, where he’ll be donating 100 million to start his own charity.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The charity will aim to protect men from false allegations made towards them.

“I updated my will from prison,” he said. “I will be donating 100 million to start a charity to protect men from false accusations.”

Tate’s fans showed their support for the new initiative, with the tweet amassing over 170k likes at the time of writing. “What a great initiative. We need to make this happen,” one fan wrote.

Article continues after ad

As it stands, the Tate brother’s detention has not been extended, meaning that the pair are set to be released on February 27. However, we’ll keep you updated on any more news regarding their detainment as it becomes available.