Andrew Tate’s Bugatti and other cars reportedly seized by police

Andrew Tate’s infamous Bugatti and other assets have reportedly been seized by Romanian police just days after the controversial influencer was detained on allegations of human trafficking.

On December 30, 2022, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were among four people arrested by authorities in Romania.

The Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) raided the brothers’ home in relation to the abduction of two girls and have been detained on suspicion of human trafficking and more.

Now, according to a Romanian news report the brother’s assets have been seized — including Andrew Tate’s infamous Bugatti alongside the rest of his car collection.

Andrew Tate’s Bugatti and other cars reportedly seized

In the report, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have had their house and cars seized by DIICOT prosecutors.

“The DIICOT prosecutors also seized the impressive car collection of the two famous millionaires, worth over 5 million euros. They also seized several buildings, including the building where the two brothers lived, and allegedly seized six young women,” the report reads.

Among the car collection that was seized is Andrew’s infamous Bugatti Chiron, which is valued at roughly 3,000,000 euros as well as a Rolls Royce, two Ferrari’s, and a Porsche.

Instagram: itsandrewtatee Andrew Tate’s infamous Bugatti Chiron has been actively shown off on his social media.

On top of the cars, the report also suggests that the brothers’ villa in Bucharest has been seized as well, and comes with a value of approximately seven million euros.

Andrew and Tristan are still in Romanian police custody at the time of writing, as they’re set to be detained for at least 30 days.

We’ll update you as more information gets released. In the meantime, head over to our entertainment section for more news.