Andrew Tate permanently banned from TikTok for breaking content rules

Controversial content creator and former kickboxer Andrew Tate has been permanently banned from TikTok, the platform that largely helped him grow his online celebrity in the past six months.

Formerly known as a kickboxer and contestant on reality show Big Brother, Andrew Tate shot to internet infamy in 2022, with TikTok a large component of his growth.

In addition to his own account, lots of clips from his podcast and other appearances would go viral on the app, with TikTok’s algorithm often recommending more and more of his content if you watched a couple of videos.

But, on August 22, TikTok banned Tate’s content, permanently. This follows his ban from Meta platforms Instagram and Facebook only days prior.

Why did TikTok ban Andrew Tate?

In a statement to the Washington Post, TikTok said Andrew Tate’s account was removed for breaking rules on “content that attacks, threatens, incites violence against, or otherwise dehumanizes an individual or a group.”

TikTok: TateImpulse Andrew Tate in what has become his signature streaming form.

Videos with the hashtag Andrew Tate had been viewed over 13 billion times on TikTok. TikTok told The Independent that it is also working to remove clips of Tate’s content posted on the app by other users.

“Misogyny is a hateful ideology that is not tolerated on TikTok. We’ve been removing violative videos and accounts for weeks, and we welcome the news that other platforms are also taking action against this individual.”

The Andrew Tate hashtag is still visible on TikTok at the time of writing, but presumably it will be shadowbanned similar to how other controversial or dangerous hashtags have been wiped.

Tate’s Hustler’s University program has also been shut down.