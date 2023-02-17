Former Twitter communications chief calls on Elon Musk to ban Andrew Tate again

Andrew Tate should be banned on Twitter again, says Elon Musk’s former communications chief Dex Hunter-Torricke.

At the end of August 2022, influencer and content creator Andrew Tate was banned from all social media platforms, including the likes of Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. The reasoning for this being his continued spread of harmful and at times misogynistic messaging across his videos and content posts.

While Tate’s Twitter ban was originally stated to be for 5 years, he was allowed back on Twitter after a few months. However, his use of the platform has been limited due to his recent arrest. Regardless, his account has still been operating, with the content creator posting about his time in custody.

In a recent interview with Sky News, former Twitter communications chief Dex Hunter-Torricke, called out Elon Musk for allowing him back on Twitter.

“There is content that is incredibly harmful. I think we need to look at it on a case-by-case basis. But certainly, where there is a record, a track record well built up of harmful things being applied to a whole generation of people. We need to take action, we can’t just be talking about it.”

Hunter-Torricke then added that Tate should once again be taken off the platform and social media leads such as Musk need to be more accountable for ensuring “harmful” content is kept off social media platforms.

“There’s a person here who has been spreading incredibly terrible, misogynistic harmful content to lots of people. And these are the sorts of online harms that I think there is a very strong consensus in society, including the policymakers and tech industry, that we need to take more action on.”

Musk is yet to respond to Hunter-Torricke’s criticism of his handling of Andrew Tate. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated if there are any new developments to this story.

