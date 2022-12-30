<strong>Andrew Tate flamed as music career resurfaces following arrest</strong>

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

After the buzz surrounding Andrew Tate’s social media presence settled to a dull roar, his music career has seen a surge in popularity following his and his brother’s arrest.

Andrew Tate is known by many for his controversial takes on women, money, and power. In fact, clips of him sharing his beliefs helped him grow to unprecedented popularity in 2022.

But there are facets of Tate’s life that occurred before 2022 that many people may not be familiar with. Like his short-lived appearance on the reality TV show Big Brother, the titles he won during his 8-year stint in kickboxing, or maybe even the handful of rap songs he released in 2019.

That’s right, the Top G himself entered the rap game with five singles released between January 2019 and March 2020. Following his arrest on December 29, social media has dug up his old music videos, citing them as the “real reason” he was arrested.

Andrew Tate roasted over rap career

On December 28, Climate Justice Activist Greta Thunberg posted one of the most-liked tweets of all time with Andrew Tate in her sights. A day later, Tate would issue a response video that Romanian officials would reportedly use to initiate a raid of Tate’s home, leading to his arrest for alleged human trafficking, rape, and forming an organized crime group.

While many Twitter users poked fun at Tate’s apparent self-sabotage, others dug deeper into the life of the influencer before his rise to fame. They uncovered a few music videos from his 2019 stint as a rapper, all of which have seen a resurgence online following his arrest.

Taking on the moniker Mr. Plenty, Tate would release five singles featuring Kriss Kiss: Suicide, Sugar Daddy, Broke Boyz, Part Time, and Forgot Your Name. Shortly after discovering these tracks, spectators began tearing apart his lyricism.

“Andrew Tate needed to be arrested for dropping this anyway,” Twitter user Nezzzooo commented on Tate’s track, Sugar Daddy.

Another user shared what they thought was one of Tate’s worst bars coming from his single Part Time. “Busy making money on the hotline. I spend it all cause you’re a dime. And you know I had to climb… from the bottom of the pile to the top.”

But many felt Tate’s most ironic bar came from the song Suicide in which he called out his haters three years before he became the most searched man on the internet. “We throw money, you throw shade. Kicking down the door like police in a raid.”