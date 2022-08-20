Andrew Tate’s Hustler’s University affiliate program shut down following Meta ban

Andrew Tate’s money-making academy Hustler’s University has shut down its affiliate marketing program, the process by which “students” could earn a commission for each new member that signed up using their links.

Users of the internet often question how Andrew Tate – a man who is so outspoken about his very controversial opinions – could rise to such prominence on social media platforms. And many attribute his popularity to the Hustler’s University affiliate program.

For a monthly fee of $50, Hustler’s University offers lessons on crypto investing and drop shipping claiming students can earn tens of thousands of dollars a month. It also offered an affiliate program allowing currently enrolled students to recruit new ones in exchange for a commission.

According to The Guardian, affiliate program members were encouraged to start “arguments” by posting controversial clips of Andrew Tate to apps like TikTok to generate referrals. This led to a surge in new “Andrew Tate” TikTok accounts with Hustler’s University affiliate links in their bios.

On August 20, the day after Tate was banned on Facebook and Instagram, Hustler’s University shut down its affiliate program stating it has “no future.”

However, this news comes a month after Stripe – the payment platform the money-making school used – pulled out of processing digital payments for the academy. While Stripe did not comment directly on why it stopped working with HU, it stated its policies bar certain activities such as “get rich quick schemes”.

Hustler’s University has also been experiencing a decline in active members as it currently sits at ~109k. This can be compared to the 127k members the academy boasted just two weeks ago.

And this decline could be due to the recent uptick in policy enforcement on TikTok resulting in numerous Andrew Tate videos and accounts being removed from the platform. This discourages users from promoting Tate if their efforts become futile.

Regardless, Hustler’s University is still offering its courses as per usual (still at $50 a month), but the monetary incentive for students to rope in others has been removed.