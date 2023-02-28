Andrew Tate mocked over bizarre tweet about being able to fly

The internet has been roundly mocking Andrew Tate after his Twitter account went on a bit of a mad posting spree about people trying to fly. That’s right, fly, and not on a plane.

Every day on Twitter, someone somewhere ends up going viral for some inane take about sports, music, a popular TV show, or dropping a bizarre piece of advice.

Despite the fact he’s been detained in Romania on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking, Andrew Tate’s social media accounts have continued to post content. His email service has been pumping out messages to fans describing his detention, while his Twitter account has maintained that he is innocent in regard to the charges.

Shortly after his appeal for release was denied for a fourth time, Tate’s Twitter began posting some bizarre questions about people trying to fly – and it wasn’t about planes or helicopters.

Andrew Tate urges people to fly and the internet roundly mocks him

That’s right, on February 27, the controversial influencer’s account asked if any of his followers had attempted the “impossible” task of “genuinely trying to fly” without the help of a machine.

While the tweet thread gained some support from his followers, it was quickly mocked on the whole by people who couldn’t quite believe what they’d read.

“Let me grab my Buzz Lightyear costume,” joked one. “Just broke most of the bones in my body,” added another. “People do that. we call them pilots. Hope this helps,” another chimed in. While another simply said: “You can’t fly Andrew.”

Plenty of others made references to the fact it sounds like a storyline from Dragon Ball Z, and even the infamous Key & Peele “limitless” sketch where an athlete urges kids to try and fly.

As noted, Tate’s accounts have remained active despite him being held by authorities, and when they’re not questioning gravity, they have been going after Jake Paul for losing to Tommy Fury.